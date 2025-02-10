Widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers in football history, Gianluigi Buffon built a legendary career, making 685 appearances for Juventus and earning admiration from fans of Parma and Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite many associating him with Juventus from the start, Buffon actually began his professional journey at Parma, where he played from 1994 to 2001 before making his iconic move to Turin.

Gianluigi Buffon Named the 3 Best Players He Faced During His Long Career

After officially retiring in August 2023, Buffon closed the chapter on a remarkable 19-year career at the top level, during which he faced some of the most lethal attackers in football history.

From Serie A legends like Francesco Totti and Antonio Di Natale to international icons, Buffon constantly tested his skills against the best.

But who were his toughest opponents? Ahead of his final game for Juventus—a dominant 4-0 victory over AC Milan—the veteran goalkeeper reflected on the most formidable players he ever faced.

Buffon named the 3 GOATS he faced

When asked to name the three greatest opponents of his career, Buffon didn’t hesitate.

Unsurprisingly, he highlighted Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two superstars who have dominated world football for over 15 years.

Completing his list was Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario, widely considered one of the most dangerous strikers of all time.

“I have faced great players, and I cannot remember them all,” Buffon admitted. “But Messi, Cristiano, and Ronaldo are probably the best three who challenged me during my career.”

Buffon’s words reinforce the greatness of these footballing icons, each of whom left a lasting impact on the sport and provided unforgettable battles against one of the game’s finest goalkeepers.

