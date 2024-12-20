Stunning British model Tabby Brown passed away days after going under the knife for a BBL procedure

Tabby dated Italian footballer Mario Balotelli for seven months in 2011 after first meeting in a nightclub

She is also believed to have had a romantic relationship with former Man City star Raheem Sterling

Tabby Brown tragically passed away shortly after returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic.

Known for her work with top brands like Playboy and past relationships with footballers Raheem Sterling and Mario Balotelli, Tabby died three days after her trip.

Tabby Brown, who once dated Balotelli and Sterling, died from BBL complications, an inquest has heard. Photos by Richard Heathcote/Getty, @tabbybrown/Instagram and James Gill-Dadehouse/Getty.

Initially believed to be touring South America, her journey had a different and fateful purpose.

Tabby Brown's secret journey and eventual death

In October 2023, Tabby secretly travelled to the Dominican Republic for a BBL procedure, which included liposuction.

She reportedly misled her family, claiming she was exploring South America.

However, just three days after her return to London, the 38-year-old was discovered unresponsive at her south London home by her mother.

Emergency responders arrived but were unable to save her, pronouncing her dead at 1:30 a.m.

The cause of death revealed

An inquest at the South London Coroners Court revealed the cause of Tabby’s death as a fat clotting.

The post-mortem report described two puncture wounds in her pelvic area and small fat globules in her lungs, indicating complications from the recent surgery, the Mirror reports.

Fat clotting, which occurs when fat enters the bloodstream and blocks circulation, are rare but serious risks associated with cosmetic procedures like BBLs.

Missed signs

Tabby reportedly felt unwell upon her return but avoided seeking professional care, relying instead on painkillers.

Her mother, Mahasin, initially believed her daughter had contracted a viral infection during her travels and cared for her until the situation worsened.

What is BBL surgery?

BBL is a popular cosmetic surgery that involves transferring fat from areas such as the abdomen, thighs, or lower back to the backside.

While the procedure enhances volume and creates an hourglass silhouette, it carries significant risks, including fat clotting, infection, and complications from anaesthesia.

According to WebMD, BBLs do not lift the backside but reshape and increase their size, often resulting in a smaller-looking waist when fat is removed from the midsection.

While cosmetic enhancements can offer confidence boosts, they should be approached with full awareness of potential complications.

Seeking expert medical care immediately after any discomfort post-surgery is crucial.

