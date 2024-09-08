Bridget Adu: English Club Luton Town Sign Black Queens Defender
- Black Queens defender Bridget Adu has completed a move to Luton Town Ladies FC
- The versatile player joins the club after winning the double in Egypt last season
- Adu shared his ambitions of helping the club achieve in goals at the end of the campaign
Ghanaian defender Bridget Adu has joined English club Luton Town Ladies FC.
The Black Queens centre-back signed a deal to join Luton Town FC from Egyptian club TUT FC, where she won the double at the end of last season.
Adu is expected to play a key role in Luton Town's campaign as they eye success in the new season.
“I am thrilled to have signed with Luton Town Football Club and I'm excited to be a part of this amazing team," she said, as quoted on the club's social media handles.
The 25-year-old arrives in England with huge experience, having played in Turkey and France.
"I am looking forward to working with the coach, the staff and my new teammates to achieve things," she added. "I'm eager to help the team with my skills and experience to help the team and make the fans proud.
"I'm honoured to wear the Luton FC jersey and I'm excited for this new chapter of my career."
Adu's Luton move is huge for women's football
England-based Ghanaian journalist, Samuel Owusu believes Bridget Adu's move is a big plus for women's football in Ghana.
He told Yen.com.gh: "I am not sure we have had a Ghanaian player who has played in the Women's league at home and made it to English football. Adu's career has been remarkable, from playing for Halifax Ladies to now making it to England, that is a huge plus for Ghana.
"With her experience of playing in France for Evian Thanon Grand and Belediyespor, she is definitely going to succeed in England. Her input could go a long way to affect future Ghanaian signings to English football."
Black Princesses lose to Japan
Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Black Princesses of Ghana are on the verge of suffering elimination at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup following a 4-1 mauling by Japan.
The West Africans went into the game needing a positive result to keep their World Cup hopes alive after defeat to Austria in their Group E opener
Ghana, who are making a seventh straight appearance at the tournament, will now have to beat New Zealand with a huge scoreline to ensure they advance as one of the best third-place teams.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Lukman Mumuni Lukman Abdul Mumin is a CAF-accredited Sports Journalist based in Accra, Ghana. He has been writing for the past eight years. Lukman has worked with some of Ghana's big media houses like GMA and was a regular pundit on GTV. He started his journalism career as a presenter and a writer after studying at the Gee Way Media School. Lukman has covered several international competitions including AFCON 2023. Email: lukmanevergreen2g15@gmail.com