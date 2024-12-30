Joao Felix's apparent equaliser for Chelsea in their final game of the year sparked controversy after being ruled out by VAR at Portman Road Stadium.

The dramatic sequence left the Blues frustrated as they sought to recover from Liam Delap's opener for Ipswich.

Joao Felix's goal against Ipswich was chopped off after a VAR review. Photos by James Gill - Danehouse and Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

How the incident unfolded

Felix's strike seemed to have restored parity for Chelsea, with celebrations erupting on the pitch and among fans.

However, those celebrations were short-lived.

A review by the Video Assistant Referee determined that the Portuguese forward was in an offside position, which resulted in the goal being overturned.

Why Chelsea's goal was cancelled

The Premier League later clarified the decision to address confusion surrounding the incident.

According to the league’s statement via social media, the goal was initially awarded by the on-field referee.

VAR then reviewed the play, identified an offside infraction, and recommended the reversal.

Explaining the offside rule

According to IFAB, a player is deemed offside if any part of their head, body, or feet is in the opponent’s half (excluding the halfway line) and closer to the opponent’s goal line than both the ball and the second-last opponent.

While Law 11 of football remains a subject of debate, the rule book clearly explains the fine margins that define an offside position.

How Chelsea fans reacted to VAR's call

Supporters of the West London side were left fuming, with many questioning the consistency and efficiency of the technology.

@RayGavin1 expressed frustration:

"If VAR has to examine a case for such a long time, surely there is no clear and obvious error?? No??"

A bewildered @jtrzzzzz asked:

"How does it take that long for a clear offside, but they can review the penalty in 2 seconds? What am I missing 😂😂"

@theblu3beard criticised the system:

"Trust VAR to pick and choose which angle results in a Chelsea offside."

@Ziyechman lamented:

"They're ruining the beautiful game."

Meanwhile, @priscusfani outright rejected the decision:

"Hell no 😭😭😭 that is not even offside."

VAR decision from a tactical perspective

From a technical standpoint, Felix’s movement off the ball highlighted his sharp instincts to exploit spaces.

However, his positioning just beyond the last defender underscored the fine margins that VAR scrutinizes.

This incident adds to ongoing debates about the impact of VAR on football.

While the system aims to ensure fairness, its implementation often leaves fans questioning its consistency and transparency.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh