Asamoah Gyan took a moment off his interview to perform to the audience on the McBrown show

The former Black Stars captain has been on a media tour promoting the All Regional Games

Gyan retired from football in 2023 after an illustrious career, which saw him participate in three World Cups

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan continues to mesmerize fans with his talents off the pitch.

The legendary Ghanaian striker is famous for his ability on the turf but also carved a name for himself in music, and he is fondly remembered for his hit records with the late Castro and reggae-dancehall superstar Stonebwoy.

Gyan also has a music band that he sometimes performs with at functions.

Asamoah Gyan performs during his interview with Nana Ama McBrown. Photo: Twitter/ @OnuaTV.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the retired footballer was spotted singing Buju Banton's Destiny in front of an audience during his appearance at Nana Ama McBrown's Onua TV Show.

Gyan was on the show to promote his latest sports initiative, the All Regional Games, which is set for November this year.

"Herrrrrrr. Last night was fire. Thank you Onua TV for promoting the All Regional Games. Let’s support this initiative," he wrote on social media.

Gyan hanged up his boots last year after a career spanning close to two decades, as reported by My Joy Online.

Gyan eager to make impact after career

Having retired from the sport, Gyan has challenged himself with the job of unearthing the next crop of talents for the country.

Part of his mission of discovering new sporting talents is by the hosting of the All Regional Games, which will bring together budding athletes with the best given the opportunity to realise their dreams.

Gyan was a product of the colts football and the Milo Championship, which was active back in the day.

Steve Bruce names Gyan as flashiest player

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Manchester United and England player Steve Bruce has named Asamoah Gyan as the player with the most flamboyant lifestyle he ever coached.

Bruce was Gyan's manager during his time in the English Premier League with Sunderland.

The ex-United star signed Gyan from Stade Rennais in the summer of 2010 and enjoyed a good spell together despite being a brief spell at the Stadium of Light.

