Football stars including Mohammed Kudus joined several Ghanaians in London to show Stonebwoy support at his concert

The Ghanaian music superstar sold-out his London show as part of the Independence Day celebrations

Kudus, who plays for English Premier League side West Ham United, is expected to start for the Hammers against Newcastle United

Players of the senior national team, the Black Stars, were not left out of the Independence Day celebrations in the UK.

Several Ghanaian music stars including R2Bees, King Paluta and Stonebwoy were in London, England for the 68th anniversary celebrations of Ghana.

While most of the stars were paraded at the 02 Arena for the Independence Day bash, Stonebwoy held his own concert in London.

Black Stars players led by Mohammed Kudus show up at Stonebwoy's concert. Photo: Twitter/ @maccallkwadzo.

In photos shared on social media, Black Stars trio, Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana and the injured Abdul Fatawu Issahaku showed up to support Stonebwoy.

Kudus, whose West Ham United play on Monday against Newcastle United, is known to be a huge fan of Stonebwoy and will not miss the chance to be present at his event.

The sold-out concert saw hundreds of Ghanaians in the United Kingdom visit London for the musical performance of the multiple award-winning musician.

Kudus and Kamaldeen are expected to make Ghana's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers while Issahaku continues his rehabilitation following a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The Black Stars will face Chad and Madagascar later this month as the quest for a place at the 2026 World Cup continues.

Kudus relates to Stonebwoy's music

The West Ham United star opened up on his love for Stonebwoy's music, claiming they are spiritual as he reflected on his journey to recovering from his first major injury.

Mohammed Kudus scores for West Ham United in the Premier League. Photo: Julian Finney.

Stonebwoy and Kudus have a strong personal relationship with the West Ham star inviting him to some of his matches.

He said, as quoted by My Joy Online:

"Most of the songs, I relate to the lyrics. His songs are spiritual to me. You [Ajax] got to know about him when I got injured [in the Champions League against Liverpool] and I was playing most of his songs during the rehabilitation times.

"I just relate [to the songs] spiritually and most of it on how it can have an impact on me.

"80 per cent of our football life journey depends on music. We travel to games and on the bus we listen to music, [on] flights too it's music. Even in the dressing room before games, it's music [we listen] to as well as the Champions League games.

"[Music] is all around the work I do so I need to listen to the right stuff and the stuff that can really touch me and uplift my soul in the work I do."

Kudus drops number 10 jersey

