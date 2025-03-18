Toni Kroos has disclosed his top 10 free-kick takers, ranking Lionel Messi above Cristiano Ronaldo in the list

The German legend placed a Real Madrid icon on top of the list, while Ronaldo did not even make his top five

Kroos' ranking raised eyebrows among fans, especially given he shared the same dressing room with Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Toni Kroos recently made waves by disclosing his list of the greatest free-kick takers, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi out of his top three selections.

The Real Madrid legend, who retired in 2024 after an outstanding final season, played a crucial role for Germany at Euro 2024 and remained an influential figure at the club level.

In an interview, he shared his thoughts on the best set-piece specialists in football history, sparking debate among fans.

When asked to rank the top free-kick takers, Kroos placed Roberto Carlos at number one, followed by Juninho and David Beckham.

While these choices were well-received, his omission of both Messi and Ronaldo from the top three stood out.

He did, however, include Messi in his top five, while Ronaldo was ranked at number nine.

Ronaldo's free kick declines

Cristiano Ronaldo, once regarded as one of football’s most lethal free-kick takers, has seen a decline in his efficiency over the years.

Despite scoring 63 career free-kick goals, his success rate in major international tournaments has dropped, managing just one goal from 60 attempts in European competitions.

However, since moving to Saudi Arabia’s league in 2022, he has regained some form, netting four free-kick goals for his club.

Messi ranked 3rd in all-time free kick scorers

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, ranks third all-time for the most free-kick goals, tied with Ronaldinho and Victor Legrotaglie at 66.

Only Pele (70) and Juninho (77) have more.

While free kicks were not always Messi’s strong suit, he mastered the skill over time, notably scoring seven in the 2017/18 season—solidifying his status as one of football’s deadliest set-piece specialists.

