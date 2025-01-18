Jeremy Doku has shared his personal opinion on who ranks highest among Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Eden Hazard

The aforementioned trio are held in high esteem by pundits and fans alike, with many referring to Ronaldo and Messi as GOATs

Meanwhile, Doku is deemed by many as one of the most exciting wingers in the Premier League

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Belgium winger Jeremy Doku, of Ghanaian descent, recently shared his candid thoughts on football greats Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Eden Hazard.

The Manchester City star gave his personal ranking of the trio, offering a fascinating insight into his admiration for their unique qualities.

Jeremy Doku weighed in on who is the legendary winger among Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Eden Hazard. Photos by Al Nassr FC, Chris Brunskill/Fantasista, and Michael Pimentel/ISI Photos.

Source: Getty Images

Jeremy Doku’s rankings: Messi at the summit

During an interview with Sky Sports, the 22-year-old was asked to rank the three players in order of greatness.

Without hesitation, Doku ranked Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer of all time, hailing the Argentine maestro as the greatest of all time.

The winger’s assessment aligns with the views of countless fans and analysts who regard Messi’s achievements, including his 2022 World Cup triumph, as unparalleled in football history.

Ronaldo’s longevity edges him ahead of Hazard

Doku admitted it was challenging to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Eden Hazard for the second spot.

Ultimately, the Portuguese icon secured the runner-up position due to his exceptional longevity and remarkable consistency over nearly two decades.

Ronaldo’s unmatched goal-scoring records and trophy-laden career made it difficult to argue otherwise.

While Doku placed his compatriot Hazard third, his admiration for the former Chelsea talisman was evident.

He praised Hazard’s artistry on the ball and described him as a joy to watch, particularly since they share a similar dribbling style.

However, Ronaldo’s statistical dominance tipped the scales in the Portuguese forward’s favour.

Drawing inspiration from Hazard

When asked if he modelled his game after Hazard, Doku acknowledged the influence of the Belgian playmaker.

He explained that he enjoys watching Hazard’s performances because of their shared strengths in one-on-one situations, highlighting the craft of dribbling as an art form that continues to inspire his own development.

Analysing Doku’s performance this season

While reflecting on these legends, Doku’s own journey at Manchester City has had its share of challenges this season.

In his second campaign with the reigning Premier League champions, the winger has shown glimpses of brilliance despite the team’s struggles to maintain the high standards set under Pep Guardiola.

Statistically, Doku is close to matching his numbers from last season, contributing five goals and assists across 21 appearances in all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

This compares to his seven goals and 11 assists from the previous campaign.

Doku ranks behind Kudus, Semenyo in EPL dribbles

Yet his impact extends beyond numbers; his dynamic style has made him one of the league’s most exciting talents. Few players can match Doku’s ability to take on defenders.

According to Premier League stats, he has completed 41 dribbles this season, ranking fourth in the league.

Only Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye (49), West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus (44), and Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo (42) have bettered his tally.

Doku speaks about his Ghanaian roots

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Jeremy Doku's heartfelt connection to his Ghanaian roots.

Doku revealed his deep affection for Ghana, sharing that, despite visiting only once many years ago, he hopes to return soon.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh