Cristiano Ronaldo appeared crestfallen after Al-Nassr stumbled to a disappointing draw with Al Taawoun

The 39-year-old endured a difficult outing as the Knights of Najd's title aspirations continue to fade away

Nonetheless, CR7 would hope to inspire his side back to winning ways when they play as guests to Al Khaleej

Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo cut a forlorn figure as Al-Nassr's aspirations for the Saudi Pro League title suffered another blow.

The Knights of Najd were held to a 1-1 draw by Al Taawoun on Friday evening, a result that leaves them languishing outside the top three and falling further behind title contenders Al Hilal and Al Ittihad.

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a frustrating outing against Al Taawoun. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

A frustrating evening for Ronaldo

Facing a resolute Al Taawoun defence, Ronaldo gave his all but struggled to make a decisive impact.

The veteran forward registered three shots on target but was unable to find the net.

According to Sofascore, he contributed two key passes but failed to complete any dribbles, earning him a respectable rating of 7.5.

Despite his efforts, the team’s inability to secure a win compounded the frustration of their increasingly inconsistent campaign.

Laporte's header saves Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

The encounter began poorly for Al-Nassr, as Saad Al Nasser capitalised on a defensive lapse to hand Al Taawoun an early lead.

The visitors’ backline, marshalled by Aymeric Laporte, managed to recover when the Spanish defender rose high to nod home the equaliser.

However, Al-Nassr's attacking unit failed to capitalise on the momentum, leaving the game deadlocked and the team stuck in a rut, as noted by Goal.

Ronaldo's visible disappointment

The final whistle painted a stark picture of Ronaldo's emotions.

A video circulating on social media shows the 39-year-old standing on the pitch, visibly disheartened, gazing into the crowd.

With shoulders slumped, he slowly walked off, a clear reflection of his frustration over his team’s inability to close the gap on their title rivals.

Al-Nassr's title hopes fading

As things stand, Al Hilal and Al Ittihad remain firmly in control at the league's summit. Both teams are tied on 40 points.

Al-Nassr, however, trails by a significant 11 points, with even newly promoted Al Qadisiya sitting two points ahead.

Despite this daunting scenario, the league still has 19 rounds left to play, leaving Ronaldo and his teammates with a slim but realistic hope of mounting a comeback.

What lies ahead?

Ronaldo and his side will have an opportunity to bounce back when they visit Al Khaleej on January 21.

With the title race increasingly looking like a two-horse affair, the Knights of Najd must find consistency if they are to keep their ambitions alive.

For Ronaldo, the challenge will be to inspire his side to rediscover the form that could propel them to their first league triumph since the 2018/19 season.

The path ahead is steep, but with the competitive spirit Ronaldo embodies, Al-Nassr will aim to turn the tide and reignite their campaign.

