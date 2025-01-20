Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah is expected to stay at Olympique Lyonnais in the January transfer window

The talented Black Stars forward has been linked with a move to English Premier League side Everton

Olympique Lyonnais have reportedly received an offer for Brazilian winger Luis Henrique, allowing Nuamah to stay

Ernest Nuamah's move to English Premier League outfit Everton FC has been halted by Olympique Lyonnais following the imminent sale of Botafogo winger Luiz Henrique to Zenit St Petersburg.

Henrique, who plays for Botafogo in the Brazilian league, is reported to be close to joining the Russian giants for €33 million.

The 24-year-old Brazilian winger's sporting rights are owned by the French giants, and his sale will inject cash into Lyon's books.

Lyon have been provisionally relegated from the French league due to their current financial crisis.

This has forced the club to let some players leave including Nigerian forward Gift Orban.

Nuamah was expected to join Everton this week after talks with the Merseyside club.

According to Get Football France News, the latest news means the club will no longer sell Nuamah, allowing him to stay for another season.

The 21-year-old joined Lyon on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window from Belgium outfit RWD Moleenbeck, having previously excelled on loan.

This season, the Right to Dream Academy graduate has netted only a goal in 19 appearances across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

Nuamah came close to joining Fulham last summer but the deal fell through at the eleventh hour.

Moyes confirms Nuamah's interest

Everton manager David Moyes has disclosed that the Toffees are interested in the Ghanaian forward in the January transfer window.

Moyes, who was reappointed as Everton manager last week, believes the former FC Nordsjaelland player has the quality to help the club.

Everton have had a difficult campaign, leading to the sacking of manager Sean Dyche.

He said, as quoted by Graphic Sports:

“He’s a player we’ve been monitoring closely. I couldn’t confirm anything is done or even progressing at this stage, but he’s someone on our radar. We’re exploring a number of options, and Nuamah is certainly one of them. Hopefully, we can finalise some signings before the window shuts.”

Meanwhile, Everton secured their first win under the former Manchester United manager over the weekend after beating Tottenham in a thrilling encounter at Goodison Park.

First-half goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Iliman Ndiaye, and an own goal from Archie Gray gave the hosts the advantage.

However, Tottenham pulled two back after the break through Dejan Kulusevski and former Everton player Richarlison.

Nuamah keen on Everton move

