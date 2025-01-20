US-based Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil has revealed his list of best friends in the Black Stars squad

The 26-year-old excluded some of the big names in the senior men's national team from his closest ally list

Interestingly, he also disclosed his ambition of being a servant of God when he calls time on his football career

Ghanaian international Joseph Paintsil has offered insight into his closest relationships within the Black Stars setup, leaving out some of the squad's most prominent figures.

Since earning his first cap in 2017, the dynamic winger has become a familiar presence in the national team, sharing the pitch with numerous high-profile teammates.

Joseph Paintsil has made 15 appearances for the Black Stars since making his debut for the senior men's national team in 2017. Photo by Jared C. Tilton.

Paintsil snubs Kudus, Ayew from best friends list

During an interview with GHOne TV, Paintsil acknowledged the strong team spirit within the Black Stars but caught many by surprise with his selection of closest companions.

Notably absent from his list were West Ham United’s talisman Mohammed Kudus and Leicester City forward Jordan Ayew—two of the most influential players in the squad.

“I have a few of them. Gideon Mensah is funny and always teasing me, Majeed Ashimeru, Ati Zigi, Daniel Amartey, Manaf, Alidu Seidu, and Thomas Partey,” he revealed, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

Known for maintaining a drama-free presence both on and off the pitch, the 26-year-old was quick to clarify that his omission of certain names should not be misinterpreted.

He emphasised the unity within the team and assured fans that his rapport with every member of the squad remains positive.

"I have a good relationship with all the players and a nice rapport with my other colleagues,” he explained, ensuring no room for speculation.

Paintsil's Black Stars career so far

Paintsil has experienced the highs and lows of national duty, having been part of the squad during challenging moments, including back-to-back group-stage exits at the 2021 and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments.

Despite those setbacks, he remains optimistic about the team’s future, expressing confidence in Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to Transfermarkt, the versatile winger has accumulated 15 caps for the Black Stars, contributing two assists since breaking into the senior side.

Paintsil's form at club level

At the club level, Paintsil has been making waves with LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer.

His debut season proved to be a resounding success, playing a pivotal role in the club’s resurgence.

The former Tema Youth star was directly involved in 23 goal contributions across all competitions, underlining his attacking prowess.

Notably, his first-half strike in the final was instrumental in securing LA Galaxy's first MLS Cup triumph in a decade.

As Paintsil continues to flourish on the club scene, expectations remain high that he will carry his impressive form onto the international stage and help spearhead Ghana’s quest for future success.

Paintsil discloses ambition to become a minister of God

YEN.com.gh also reported that Joseph Paintsil has expressed his ambition to become a minister of God after retiring from football.

The LA Galaxy star, who is also pursuing a music career, revealed his deep connection with God and shared insights into his worship routine before matches, highlighting his strong Christian faith.

