US-based Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil has disclosed his love for the almighty God

The Los Angeles Galaxy player was to become a prophet of God after his football career

Paintsil helped the Los Angeles Galaxy win the MLS champions in his first season in the USA

Ghanaian footballer Joseph Paintsil has shared his desire to be a minister of God at the end of his career.

The Los Angeles Galaxy, who is also building a career in music, disclosed he has a strong relationship with God.

Paintsil opened up about his worship routine before games, making him a devout Christian.

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil discloses desire to become a prophet. Photo: Shaun Clark.

In an interview with GH One TV, Paintsil said: "I do worship in my church, I also do praises. It is something I love to do. My mum sings, and my big brother is also a gospel singer, Charles Paintsil. It is something that runs through the family. My twin sister also sings well"

"And my strong thing about me is about worship. Whenever I worship, I feel good to play. So whenever I am going into a game, it's all about worship and worship, and I don't joke with worship. It is a weapon for me," he added.

"It has been part of me since I was a child. So now I am focusing on making moves with some artists. It is not something that I want to do in the future. I just want to be a prophet when God call me."

Paintsil, who is currently on holiday in Ghana, enjoyed a successful first year in the MLS, winning the championship with LA Galaxy.

Paintsil confident of World Cup qualification

The former KRC Genk forward believes the Black Stars can qualify for the 2026 World Cup despite a disappointing 2024, which was crowned by Ghana's failure to make it to Morocco for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Painstil, who was a member of the team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, missed most of the games during the AFCON qualifiers for various reasons, including being unable to fly to Morocco for the match against Niger after his passport was withheld at the embassy.

"Yes, I do. Really positive," he responded when asked if Ghana can qualify for the World Cup.

According to Painstil, it is his personal ambition to play at the World Cup.

"It is something that is really dear to me. I also want to play in the World Cup. I never had the opportunity to so me having the opportunity now to represent myself, my family and my friends. It is really something important for me," he said.

The Black Stars will return to action in the World Cup qualifiers in March, where they face Madagascar and Chad.

Paintsil scores in MLS final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil scored in the MLS final for the Los Angeles Galaxy against the New York Red Bulls.

Paintsil opened the scoring as the LA-based club defeated the Eastern Conference champions 2-1 at the Dignity Health Park.

