Strika of Beasts Of No Nation fame has dropped a trailer for another skit after the first one he dropped since leaving Akabenezer's camp was heavily criticised

The actor's new skit looked like a massive improvement from the first one, as it had far better visuals and camera work with a compelling storyline

He shared the trailer on his TikTok page, and in the comments section, many Ghanaians were impressed and expressed enthusiasm in seeing the full skit

Popular Ghanaian actor Strika, who gained acclaim for his role in the Hollywood flick Beasts of No Nation, has shared a trailer for his new skit on TikTok.

This comes after his first skit, released after leaving Akabenezer’s camp, received heavy criticism for its poor quality and weak storyline.

In the new skit, Strika played the role of a feared rebel leader commanding a group of troops. The trailer showed civilians fleeing at the sight of him, creating a tense and engaging atmosphere. The visuals and camera work were noticeable improvements from his earlier work, earning positive reactions from viewers. Many Ghanaians praised the trailer and expressed excitement for the full skit.

Strika’s earlier skit, where he was seen buying bread and sharing it with friends, was widely criticised. Social media users described it as uninspiring and poorly produced, especially compared to the high-quality videos he featured in, while working with comedian Ras Nene, popularly known as Dr Likee.

Why Strika left Dr Likee's camp

Strika recently left Dr Likee’s team and returned to his family in Accra due to personal challenges. Gunshot, a member of Dr Likee’s team and Strika’s caretaker, alleged on YouTube that Strika faced issues with substance abuse and kleptomania. He alleged that efforts to help Strika, including rehabilitation, had not been successful. Gunshot also claimed that Strika was arrested at one point for drug-related issues.

However, Strika has since come out to deny the claim levelled against him, stating that he had not stolen a mobile device like Gunshot had claimed in his lengthy YouTube disclosure of what transpired between him and the young actor.

Strika noted that he found Gunshot's claim distasteful and a smear on his character. He added in his rant that Gunshot was deliberately assassinating his character in public as part of a ploy to heighten his YouTube engagements and viewership.

Strika's new trailer ignites reactions

Akrobeto buys new vehicle

Another popular actor has also got people talking on social media after buying a brand new locally manufactured car.

YEN.com.gh reported that Akrobeto disclosed how much he bought the car for, and the price sparked mixed reactions among social media users.

Some people felt it was fairly priced for a brand-new SUV, while others felt it was too expensive for the average Ghanaian.

