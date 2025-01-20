John Paintsil has been touted as a better option than Otto Addo for the Black Stars coaching role

Ghanaian football icon Charles Taylor has sparked debate by asserting that John Paintsil would be a better choice to lead the Black Stars than current head coach Otto Addo.

Taylor’s remarks come amid growing speculation about possible changes to the national team's technical setup.

Charles Taylor argues that John Paintsil would have been a better Black Stars head coach than Otto Addo.

Source: Twitter

Reports suggest the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is planning a shake-up following the country's failure to secure qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Although Otto's position appears secure for the time being, whispers within the football fraternity hint that his assistants, Paintsil and Joseph Lauman, may not retain their roles.

Taylor insists Paintsil is better than Otto Addo

Weighing in on the brewing discussions, Taylor emphasised that success in football is more about player management than tactical prowess.

He believes Paintsil possesses the motivational qualities required to inspire the squad to greater heights.

Speaking on Angel TV, Taylor explained that should Otto become unavailable, Paintsil would be a more effective figure in handling the team.

"John Paintsil can do the job better than Otto Addo if he is put in charge. Coaching isn't just about a certain level of expertise; it’s about how you engage with the players, and that is key to winning games," he stated, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

He further elaborated, "It’s not just about the players you invite; otherwise, we would be winning our games.

"I'm not saying Paintsil is the perfect candidate, but in Otto’s absence, he could do a better job by motivating the players to beat teams that Otto Addo has struggled against."

Paintsil's stint as Black Stars assistant coach

Paintsil joined the Black Stars coaching staff in March 2024 as part of Otto Addo’s backroom team.

However, with disappointing results piling up, the GFA is reportedly considering restructuring the technical bench at the head coach's request.

Despite a coaching career yet to reach notable heights, the former right-back is widely regarded as a modern Black Stars legend.

His illustrious playing days saw him earn 89 caps for Ghana, per Transfermarkt, featuring in two FIFA World Cups.

Notably, Paintsil etched his name in Ghanaian football folklore during the 2006 World Cup, memorably waving an Israeli flag in celebration after Ghana's historic victory over the Czech Republic.

As discussions about potential changes continue, fans and pundits alike will be watching closely to see if Taylor's views gain traction within the corridors of power at the GFA.

GFA insider backs Otto Addo

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Aboabire, a GFA Executive Council member and chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association, has reaffirmed his strong backing for Black Stars coach Otto Addo.

Amid mounting criticism over recent underwhelming results, Aboabire pointed out the progress made under Addo’s leadership, emphasising improvements in team structure and overall gameplay.

