Joseph Paintsil Snubs Asamoah Gyan as He Names His Favourite Ghana Player of All Time
- Talented Black Stars forward Joseph Paintsil has named his favourite Ghanaian footballer of all time
- The Los Angeles Galaxy player is set to return to the United States of America after a successful first year in the MLS
- The MLS champion has also disclosed his dreams of playing at the FIFA World Cup in the USA in 2026
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Los Angeles Galaxy winger Joseph Paintsil has picked his favourite Ghanaian player of all time.
The Ghana international has played with several legendary Ghanaian footballers in the national team, including Andre Ayew, the son of the legendary Abedi Pele.
Other top players to have shared the pitch with Paintsil are Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew.
However, Paintsil disclosed that former Olympique Marseille and three-time African player of the Year, Abedi Pele, remains his favourite of all time.
"In all time, Abedi Pele," he responded when asked who his favourite Ghana player is.
Most Ghanaians rank Asamoah Gyan as the best after his accomplishments with the national team. Gyan is Ghana's all-time top scorer and has also represented Ghana at three FIFA World Cups.
Meanwhile, Abedi Pele, who could not play at the global showpiece, won the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations with the Black Stars. He also remains the only Ghanaian footballer to win the African Player of the Year three times.
Abedi Pele enjoyed an illustrious career in France with Marseille, where he won the Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League.
Paintsil played for Ghana at two Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 and 2023, but he has yet to appear at the World Cup.
Paintsil eyes World Cup qualification
After surprisingly missing the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following the decision of coach Otto Addo to drop him for the tournament, Paintsil still has dreams of playing at the competition.
According to the LA Galaxy star, it is every player's dream to play at the biggest football tournament.
He told GH One TV:
"Yes, I do. Really positive.
"It is something that is really dear to me. I also want to play in the World Cup. I never had the opportunity to so me having the opportunity now to represent myself, my family and my friends. It is really something important for me."
The qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup resume in March as Ghana faces Madagascar and Chad with hopes of bouncing back after a terrible 2024.
The four-time African champions failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in 2025 after finishing bottom of their qualifying group.
Paintsil missed most of the games for various reasons including injuries.
Paintsil dreams of becoming a prophet
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that US-based Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil disclosed his desire to become a man of God at the end of his career.
Painstil shared his strong relationship with God and has made him a part of his daily routines, including calling on him before matches.
Painstil helped LA Galaxy win their sixth MLS title in his first year at the club.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Lukman Mumuni (Sports Editor) Lukman Abdul Mumin is a CAF-accredited Sports Journalist based in Accra, Ghana. He has been writing for the past eight years. Lukman has worked with some of Ghana's big media houses like GMA and was a regular pundit on GTV. He started his journalism career as a presenter and a writer after studying at the Gee Way Media School. Lukman has covered several international competitions including AFCON 2023. Email: lukmanevergreen2g15@gmail.com