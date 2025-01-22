Vinícius Júnior celebrated a milestone in Real Madrid’s 5-1 victory over Salzburg on Wednesday, reaching 100 goals for the club and securing their spot in the Champions League playoffs.

The Brazilian forward scored twice, bringing his Champions League tally to 28 goals, placing him third among Brazilian scorers in the competition.

Neymar leads with 43 goals, followed by Kaká with 30.

Vinícius Júnior Hits 100 Goals as Real Madrid Progress in Champions League

Source: Getty Images

The win was crucial for Real Madrid, the defending champions, who struggled early in the tournament with three losses in their first six matches.

The result moved the 15-time European champions to 16th place in the 36-team league phase, narrowly avoiding elimination.

Rodrygo was another standout performer, netting twice to bring his recent tally to five goals in four games.

Kylian Mbappé also contributed with a goal, capitalising on a mistake by Salzburg goalkeeper Janis Blaswich.

Vinícius, meanwhile, has scored three times in his last two outings.

Jude Bellingham played a key role, assisting one of Vinícius’ goals with an elegant back-heel flick.

Real Madrid’s next challenge will be a visit to French side Brest as they aim to build on their momentum in the competition.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: AFP