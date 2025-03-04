The veteran football administrator believes Otto Addo is not good enough to handle the Black Stars successfully

Ghana failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years with Otto Addo in charge

The Black Stars are under pressure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with two qualifiers scheduled in this month

Since Otto Addo's re-appointment as head coach of the Black Stars of Ghana in March 2024, there has been mounting criticism regarding his performance and ability to get the best out of a squad crammed with potential.

While Ghana boasts a talented array of players, including the likes of Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United, Arsenal's Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew of Leicester City, Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth, and Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams, the results have failed to impress both fans and experts alike.

CEMBER 02: Otto Addo, Head Coach of Ghana during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium on December 2, 2022. Image credit: Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

Otto Addo not competent for Black Stars

Prominent football administrator, Charles Kwadwo Ntim aka Micky Charles, who is owner and president of former Ghana Premier League side Techiman City, in an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh's Sports Editor, Gariba Raubil, has questioned Addo's competency, claiming that he has not lived up to the expectations of the Black Stars' supporters.

As the national team looks to return to glory, the growing concern is whether Otto Addo is the right man for the job ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

''I have always said that Otto Addo is not a bad coach. He is a good coach, but he is not competent enough to handle the Black Stars. The Ghana national team job is bigger than him. His level is not up the standard required to coach a huge national team like the Black Stars,'' Micky Charles said.

Otto Addo has not impressed

Otto Addo , after guiding Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, took over as head coach again with high hopes following the disappointing tenure of his predecessor Chris Hughton. The Black Stars, having exited the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after group play, were in need of a leader who could inspire the team and reignite its competitive spirit. Addo, with his experience as both a former Ghana international player and assistant coach at Borussia Dortmund, seemed like a natural choice to lead the team back to success.

However, despite a promising start, picking vital 2026 WC qualifying wins against Mali and Central African Republic, Addo has struggled to transform the squad's talent into consistent results on the pitch, failing to qualify for the the next AFCON for the first time in 20 years.

His tactical choices and inability to get the best out of key players have led to frustrations. Many argue that the Black Stars’ current crop of players is among the best in Africa, and if the team fails to meet expectations, the blame will inevitably fall on the coach.

''He has not impressed at all since his re-appointment. We failed to qualify for the AFCON for the first time in 20 years without winning a single game in the qualifiers. That was serious. Normally when you stay in a job for some time, you must show signs of improvement, but I have not seen that from Otto Addo.'' the respected football administrator added.

Failing with a talented group

One of the most significant criticisms of Addo's tenure has been his failure to unlock the full potential of Ghana’s key players. Despite having players who are excelling at top European clubs, the Black Stars have not been able to deliver on the international stage consistently.

Mohammed Kudus, a standout talent for Premier League side West Ham, is widely regarded as one of Afeica's most promising attacking midfielders. His performances. His creative flair and ability to dictate play have not been utilized to the fullest, with many questioning Addo’s tactical setup.

Similarly, Thomas Partey, a key figure in Arsenal's Premier League title challenge for the past three seasons, has struggled to assert himself in the Black Stars midfield. Partey’s ball-winning ability and distribution are essential to Ghana's success, yet under Addo, he has often been left frustrated as the team’s midfield lacks cohesion and control. Many feel that Addo’s system has failed to accommodate the strengths of Partey, forcing him to play in roles that do not make full use of his abilities. The former Atletico Madrid star, who missed out on Ghana's 2023 AFCON campaign due to injury, has not been part of the Black Stars in their last couple of games.

The underperformance of these key players is not limited to them alone. Jordan Ayew, who has spent much of his career in the Premier League, has also been unable to find his very best form under Addo, while Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams, two of the most dangerous forwards for their respective clubs, have been ineffective in the Black Stars’ attack.

Owner and president of Techiman City FC, Charles Kwadwo Ntim aka Micky Charles, does not believe Otto Addo is the right coach to bring success to the Black Stars. Image credit: Micky Charles/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

With such an array of talent, Ghana fans expect more than just flashes of brilliance; they want results that reflect the quality of the squad.

''These players are not bad materials. They are excellent players who excel in Europe week in week out. We all watch them, but when you have Otto Addo who is not good enough for the Black Stars, then you don't get the best out of this talented group of players. After the AFCON in Ivory Coast, Inaki went to Spain and scored immediately for his club, Kudus excelled at West Ham. So it is not really a problem of personnel, rather the Black Stars' main hitch is about managerial, the quality of coaching.'' Micky Charles explained.

Palmer complains about Partey's neglect

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Osei Kwaku Palmer's claim that Arsenal and Ghana international Thomas Partey has refused to speak to him for the past five years.

Palmer, who is owner and president of Tema Youth, is known to be have mentored the former Atletico Madrid player at his club where Partey got the opportunity to take his football career abroad.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh