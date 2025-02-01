Brandon Thomas-Asante continued his purple patch form for Coventry City as they made light work of Swansea in the Championship

The Black Stars forward scored a stunning goal and complimented his efforts with an assist for Frank Lampard's side

He would hope to continue in a similar fashion when Coventry play host to former Premier League campaigners Leeds United on Wednesday

Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante delivered another standout performance in the English Championship, playing a key role in Coventry City's 2-0 triumph over Swansea City.

The in-form attacker, who had endured a lengthy goal drought, continued his recent resurgence by scoring and assisting to help his side secure a fourth consecutive victory.

Brandon Thomas-Asante scored a worldie as Coventry City beat Swansea in the English Championship. Photo by David Davies/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Thomas-Asante’s resurgence in front of goal

The 26-year-old endured a frustrating 18-game dry spell before breaking the jinx against Bristol City.

Since then, he has been in scintillating form, registering three goals and an assist in his last four outings, per Transfermarkt.

His latest display against Swansea further underlined his growing confidence and influence in Coventry’s attack.

Thomas-Asante made his presence felt early in the contest, turning provider for Ellis Simms in the 17th minute.

A well-timed pass found the English midfielder in space, allowing him to calmly slot home the opening goal.

Just before halftime, the Ghanaian forward took matters into his own hands.

Capitalising on a loose ball outside the box, he unleashed a stunning long-range effort that left the goalkeeper with no chance, securing his third goal in four games and doubling Coventry's advantage.

Though Thomas-Asante did not add to his tally in the second half, he remained a constant threat before making way in the 83rd minute.

Coventry, under the guidance of Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, managed the game well and saw out the 2-0 victory, as noted by Swansea's club website.

Playoff aspirations still alive

This latest win pushes Coventry City to 11th place in the Championship standings with 41 points from 30 games, just three points shy of the playoff spots.

With Thomas-Asante rediscovering his scoring touch, the Sky Blues will hope to sustain their momentum in the race for promotion contention.

Thomas-Asante speaks about Ronaldinho admiration

Likewise, YEN.com.gh reported that Brandon Thomas-Asante has spoken about his deep admiration for Ronaldinho and the profound influence he has had on his career.

Despite being a striker, the 26-year-old shared that Ronaldinho's artistry on the pitch played a pivotal role in nurturing his passion for football.

Thomas-Asante remains committed to mirroring the success of his childhood hero.

