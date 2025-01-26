'Unstoppable' Cristiano Ronaldo bags brace as Al-Nassr defeats Al-Fateh
Cristiano Ronaldo continued his sensational form in 2025, sealing Al-Nassr's 3-1 victory over Al-Fateh with a late goal that marked his 920th career strike.
The win at Al-Awwal Stadium propelled Al-Nassr closer to the top three in the Saudi Pro League.
Ronaldo scores brace vs Al-Fateh
Despite their position at the bottom of the table, Al-Fateh proved a tough opponent, holding their ground in a goalless first half.
Al-Nassr’s Sadio Mané appeared to have opened the scoring in the 15th minute, but his thunderous strike was ruled out by VAR for offside. Minutes later, Ronaldo also saw a header disallowed for the same reason.
The breakthrough came courtesy of Al-Fateh defender Marwane Saadane, who turned Angelo’s cross into his own net.
Marcelo Brozovic nearly doubled the lead before halftime with a long-range effort, but Peter Szappanos made a crucial save to keep Al-Fateh in the game.
In the second half, Al-Nassr pressed for a second goal. Ronaldo hit the post, narrowly missing out, and then surprisingly skied a close-range effort. Moments later, Mohamed Simakan doubled the lead with a powerful header from another Angelo delivery.
Al-Fateh rallied, hitting the woodwork twice and eventually capitalising on a rare mistake from Al-Nassr goalkeeper Bento, who gifted Mourad Batna a goal.
Ronaldo ensured the victory late on, netting his second of the night to secure all three points. However, his celebrations were short-lived as VAR ruled out a stoppage-time goal for an earlier offside, leaving the Portuguese star visibly frustrated.
