Zinedine Zidane Names the One 'Big Club' He Regrets Not Playing For
Zinedine Zidane has named the one major regret of his illustrious career: never representing his hometown club, Olympique de Marseille.
Throughout his playing days, Zidane graced the pitches of France, Italy, and Spain, representing Cannes, Bordeaux, Juventus, and Real Madrid.
However, despite his Marseille roots, he never donned the jersey of Les Olympiens.
Speaking to the club’s official website, Zidane admitted:
“To be here at La Commanderie, to see the facilities... it looks like a big club. There are some really interesting things.”
Born and raised in Marseille, Zidane bypassed his local side early in his career, joining AS Cannes’ academy before moving to Bordeaux in 1992.
A year later, Marseille made history as the first winners of the newly renamed Champions League, but Zidane’s path took him elsewhere.
He eventually moved to Juventus and then Real Madrid, where he cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players ever.
Unlike many players who return to their boyhood clubs before retiring, Zidane chose to bow out at the top, hanging up his boots after the 2006 World Cup final.
He later transitioned to management, achieving tremendous success at Real Madrid. Now out of work, Zidane has been linked to several top jobs, including the France national team role, which could become vacant after the 2026 World Cup.
While Zidane’s career remains legendary, the omission of Marseille from his journey leaves a lingering “what if.”
Source: YEN.com.gh
