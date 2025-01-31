Kofi Adams, Ghana’s Sports and Recreation Minister-Designate, has dropped a bombshell about Otto Addo's future

He disclosed that some players in the Black Stars have raised questions about the competence of the Black Stars coach

Meanwhile, Ghana will hope to get their house in order ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March

Ghana’s Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, has provided fresh insight into the uncertain future of Otto Addo as head coach of the Black Stars.

Speaking during an interview after his parliamentary vetting on Thursday, January 30, Adams addressed the issue for the first time since his nomination, offering a glimpse into the discussions surrounding the coach’s position.

Otto Addo’s uncertain standing as Black Stars coach

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has consistently expressed a desire to retain Addo at the helm of the national team.

However, doubts over his capability have intensified, especially following Ghana’s winless start to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers—a poor run that saw the country missing the tournament for the first time since 2004.

To strengthen the Black Stars' technical setup, Addo’s backroom staff has been bolstered, a move aimed at enhancing Ghana’s chances of securing a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, per 3news.

However, despite these reinforcements, many within the football fraternity remain sceptical about whether the 49-year-old is the right man for the job.

Players question Otto Addo’s competence

Adding to the uncertainty, some Black Stars players have reportedly raised concerns about Addo’s tactical approach and ability to lead the team effectively.

Addressing the matter in an interview with Accra-based Sporty FM, Minister Adams acknowledged these grievances.

"Some players of the Black Stars have expressed worry about their confidence in coach Otto Addo," he revealed.

Given the growing discontent, Adams hinted that his ministry would engage the GFA to determine the best course of action.

"On that basis, his ministry will engage the Ghana FA in whether to keep the gaffer or not."

What lies ahead for Otto Addo?

Should he retain his position, Addo will shift focus to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, where Ghana faces Chad and Madagascar in March.

In preparation, he has already begun monitoring key players, hoping to turn things around amid mounting scrutiny.

Fans descend on GFA on keeping Otto Addo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh revealed that football fans flooded social media with their frustrations following the latest overhaul of the Black Stars' technical setup.

On Tuesday night, the Ghana Football Association unveiled significant changes to the coaching staff, with Otto Addo retaining his position.

