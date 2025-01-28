Ashanti Regional Minister-designate Dr Frank Amoakohene represented Asanteman at his ministerial vetting

Dr Frank Amoakohene wore a customised kente ensemble that symbolises the great culture and traditions of Asanteman

Some social media users have applauded the exceptional politician for educating the nation about his region

Ashanti Regional Minister-designate Dr Frank Amoakohene made a conscious effort to trend with his outfit at his ministerial vetting session on January 27, 2025.

The medical doctor and youth leather gave a detailed explanation about the meaning of the designs in his unique kente ensemble.

Dr Frank Amoakohene disclosed that the designing team opted to used a porcupine which means Asanteman, spider web and Afokena to create a iconic outfit for his vetting session.

Addressing the politicians and government official at the event, Dr Frank Amoakohene said:

"With the government of my traditional leaders, my parents and the good people of Ashanti Region, I choose this cloth because of the name and its cultural significance.

"The name of the cloth is Asanteman and if you see rightly embroidered it in is the porcupine that is the symbol of Asanteman."

"The porcupine serve as a very tactful animal that is always on the alert, on self defense and in promotion of well coordinate strategies to survive every situation."

"It has quills , and although it is seen individually at the back of the porcupine, they work in a very coordinated fraction either in defence of the animal from predators or as an when they need to undertake a certain activity."

"Also, there is the spider web, the spider web in Ashanti tradition, we use Kwaku Ananse for most of our folktales. It signifies wisdom, interconnectivity and oneness within the Ashanti Kingdom."

"Also I have the Akofena symbol which signifies the royal authority and loyalty to the Ashanteman and His Majesty Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. The colours as carefully chosen is green, black and yellow."

"The green represents the forest of the Ashanti Kingdom, the yellow represents the richness of the Ashanti Kingdom and the black signifies our race and also the black souls that fought for the Asanteman to have the gold stool."

Biography of Dr Frank Amoakohene

Dr. Frank Amoakohene was born on August 12, 1984, and is a young leader and medical professional with experience in public service, government, and healthcare.

He graduated from the University of Ghana with a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery, Accra Business School with an MBA, and UDS with a Doctor of Medical Laboratory Science.

He is presently the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC). He has held a number of leadership positions, including President of NAHSAG and NUGS, where he promoted student advocacy and welfare on a national scale.

Previously, Dr. Amoakohene ran as the NDC's parliamentary candidate for the Mampong seat.

Frank Amoakohene's wife rocks a white outfit

Dr Frank Amoahene's gorgeous wife look elegant in a white outfit designed with colourful African print fabric support him during his ministerial vetting.

Mrs Juliet Amoakohene looked gorgeous in flawless makeup and perfectly defined eyebrows while accessorising her look with stud earrings.

Dr Frank Amoakohene rejoices over his appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dr. Frank Amoakohene who couldn't keep calm when President John Dramani Mahama nominated him as the Ashanti Region's minister-designate,

A video of him and his friends jubilating went viral on all social media platforms before his vetting.

Some social media users have praised the president for selecting outstanding politicians to led the country.

