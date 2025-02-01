Spanish giants Real Madrid have been dealt a cruel injury blow ten days before their clash with Manchester City

The said player picked up a knock during Madrid's La Liga game against Espanyol on Saturday evening

Nevertheless, Carlo Ancelotti will be expected to draw up a strategy to cover up for the injury blow

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Real Madrid has suffered a major injury setback just ten days before their highly anticipated UEFA Champions League knockout tie against Manchester City.

The Spanish giants, already dealing with a growing list of absentees, saw Antonio Rüdiger forced off early during their La Liga encounter with Espanyol, raising concerns over his availability for crucial fixtures ahead.

Antonio Rudiger picked up an injury during Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Espanyol. Photo by David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Rüdiger’s picks up injury

The German centre-back, a key figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s defensive setup, lasted only 15 minutes before being substituted for Spanish youngster Raúl Asencio.

Having featured in 33 matches across all competitions this season—including 21 in La Liga, per Transfermarkt—his potential absence leaves a significant gap at the heart of Madrid’s defence.

Has Rüdiger suffered a hamstring injury?

While the exact nature of Rüdiger’s injury remains undisclosed, early indications suggest it could be a hamstring issue.

If confirmed, the severity will determine his recovery period, which could range from a few weeks to over a month, per guidelines from the Institute of Sport, Exercise and Health.

High-grade hamstring injuries, particularly those affecting the tendon, pose a risk of recurrence if rehabilitation is rushed—something Madrid’s medical team will be wary of.

Key fixtures Rüdiger could miss

With Los Blancos still competing on multiple fronts, Rüdiger’s potential spell on the sidelines comes at a critical juncture. He could be unavailable for:

Copa del Rey vs. Leganés (Feb 5): A key domestic cup fixture where squad rotation might have been an option, but his absence limits defensive choices.

La Liga Clash vs. Atletico Madrid (Feb 8): A high-stakes Madrid derby, pivotal in the title race, where his experience and physicality would have been crucial.

Champions League Knockout First Leg vs. Man City (Feb 11): The biggest concern for Madrid fans, is that facing Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne without their most in-form defender could be a massive blow.

What lies ahead?

With Ancelotti now forced to rethink his defensive structure, Madrid may turn to Éder Militão, Raul Asencio, David Alaba, or even a tactical adjustment to compensate for Rüdiger’s absence.

As the countdown to the Champions League showdown begins, all eyes will be on the club’s medical updates to determine if the German centre-back can recover in time for the season-defining clash.

Real Madrid star rejects life-changing Saudi deal

YEN.com.gh also reported that a key Real Madrid forward has emerged as a transfer target for Saudi League champions Al-Hilal.

The club has reportedly tabled a jaw-dropping €300 million offer as they seek a high-profile replacement for the injured Neymar.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh