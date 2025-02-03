Francis Yaw Frimpong, affectionately called Nana Pooley, was stabbed to death on Sunday, February 2, 2025

The passionate Kotoko fan, unfortunately, met his untimely death after his side's Ghana League clash with Nsoatreman

Following this unfortunate incident, an old video of Pooley narrating threats from Nsoatreman fans has emerged

A resurfaced video of the late Francis Yaw Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley, recounting how Nsoatreman fans strongly warned him never to visit their stadium has emerged.

The Ghanaian football community is in mourning following the tragic death of the staunch Asante Kotoko supporter.

The devoted Kotoko fan was reportedly murdered after a heated altercation during a Ghana Premier League fixture.

The heartbreaking incident occurred on Sunday, February 2, 2025, when the Porcupine Warriors faced Nsoatreman FC, as reported by Modern Ghana.

Pooley, a well-known figure among Kotoko supporters, was stabbed in a confrontation following his club’s 1-0 defeat—an encounter that sadly led to his demise.

News of his passing has sent shockwaves throughout the football fraternity, leaving many grappling with the tragic circumstances of his death.

The incident has also raised serious concerns about fan safety and security at Ghanaian league venues, Asaase Radio reports.

Pooley’s chilling warning in resurfaced footage

As tributes pour in, a resurfaced has surfaced in which Pooley recounted being warned not to set foot at the Nana Koramansah Park.

According to him, Nsoatreman fans were displeased after he stated he would rather see them relegated than Asante Kotoko's fierce rivals, Hearts of Oak.

"Nsoatreman fans have warned me not to come to their stadium. They’ve been threatening me, saying I disrespected them for saying they should be relegated instead of Hearts of Oak," he told Wontumi Radio.

In the video, Pooley also offered an apology to the Chairman of Nsoatreman for his remarks.

