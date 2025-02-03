Popular Kumasi Asante Kotoko supporter, popularly known as Pooley sadly passed away over the weekend

The devastating news occurred six months after he married his lovely wife, breaking the hearts of many loved ones

Lovely videos and photos of his wedding have surfaced on social media, following his sad passing

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is mourning the demise of their beloved loyal supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley.

The renowned football fanatic passed away after being stabbed by assailants during a Ghana Premier League game.

Popular Kotoko fan, Pooley, and his adorable wife tied the knot six months ago.

The devastating news has broken the hearts of many, especially his friends and loved ones. Nana Pooley left behind a lovely wife.

The couple married six months ago and have four kids. They married on August 25, 2024, in a beautiful ceremony. Following his sad demise, lovely pre-wedding photos and videos of their wedding have surfaced on social media.

Old video of Pooley singing Kotoko songs

An old video of Nana Pooley's wedding with her lovely wife, Yaa Gifty has surfaced on social media.

The footage, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows the happy groom dressed elegantly in a white tuxedo, standing beside his beautiful bride, Yaa Gifty, as they are serenaded by Porcupine Tertiary—a supporters’ wing of Kotoko comprising students from various universities.

The supporters at the gathering cheered him on with jama songs of the club, with Pooley proudly dancing to the tune.

Netizens react to Pooley's demise

Netizens who saw the post about Pooley's demise have expressed their grief. Many sympathised with the wife of the young man.

@CelebNurse29 wrote:

"I can’t even control my tears, I don’t think I can ever wear that dress or wig again cus it will only make me sad."

@TiwaaStephanie wrote:

"I remember princess and I were happy doing videos but now the groom is no more . His wife nana , the kids."

@EKMintah913 wrote:

@CudjoeWalker wrote:

@bernard_inccom d ! Too sad !! I can’t hold it."

@bernard_inccom wrote:

@BrTuoo wrote:

@uncleOBgh wrote:

@Kwakubaako23 wrote:

@Dannybwoy82 wrote:

"The appropriate authorities need to deal with these inhumane actions ruthlessly. otherwise, the revenge will be wild."

@kanda_Pogba wrote:

"I want to cry."

@BenjiGoodBoy wrote:

