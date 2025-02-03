Ghanaian comedian Asafo Powers has shared a post in memory of Nana Pooley, the late Kotoko Superfan who recently died

He couldn't hide his emotions as he reflected on the late Pooley's welcoming personality and staunch passion for the beautiful game and the club

The comedian's moments with the deceased superfan got many fans and Kotoko supporters emotional

Comedian Asafo Powers has joined thousands of football fans across the nation mourning Asante Kotoko's superfan Nana Pooley.

Asafo Powers drops tribute for late Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley. Photo source: AsafoPowers, AsanteKotokonation

Source: Facebook

On February 3, Asante Kotoko's away game with Nsoatreman at the Nana Kromansah Park in Nsoatre led to a brawl.

Some fans and players sustained several injuries. Reports indicate, that Nana Pooley, real name, Francis Yaw Frimpong was stabbed multiple times leading to his death.

Several Ghanaian football stakeholders have condemned the fatal brawl in Nsoatre and called for the whip to be cracked.

Pooley was a family man with four children who got married barely six months ago before his untimely passing due to his passion for football.

Asafo Powers recently shared a video online remembering his moments with the late Kotoko fan.

In the video, the fan was seen in high spirits as he supported his beloved football club. Pooley immediately rushed to acknowledge the comedian who was in his Referee Collin outfit.

The comedian accompanied the emotional video with the caption, "RIP Nana Pooley." His video drew many sympathisers who dropped their emotional tributes in the comments section.

Asafo Powers' tribute for Pooley stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Asafo Power's tribute in honour of the late Nana Pooley.

mikplat said:

"Bro, this is not fair. He was a die-hard fan and that's perfectly normal. May His beautiful soul finds perfect peace.

La real Candy 🍬🍭🍫 wrote:

"FIFA must put a band on Ghana Premier League. A league where all matches always end 1:1 or 0:0 and always fight on pitch. the GFA can't manage it."

Qweku Sensible remarked:

"Cos of Kotoko nti u lost your life oo Awurade hve mercy opon us 😌😌."

Irish cream 🇮🇪❤️ noted:

"Whoever stabbed Pooley it shall never be well with him for the rest of his life 🙏 🙌 💔."

closemarking3 shared:

"Oh rip pooley but let's ask Richard Ofori why he touched the ball maybe that caused this tragic incident."

Hänân 🦋❤️‍🔥🔐 remarked:

"To die for Ghana premier league , I’ll rather die for Real Madrid 💔."

Sakida Isaac added:

"One thing is very soon people will not remember him again, that's the saddest one😞😞😞😞."

Prophecy about Pooley's death pops up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a prophet's video predicting Pooley's untimely demise had resurfaced after the tragic accident in Nsoatre.

In the video, Apostle Nana Kwarteng Amanfo Nyansa Kyeame, the founder and leader of Sankofa Ministries, prophesied that a popular supporter of one of the biggest clubs in Ghana would lose his life.

The prophet cautioned supporters of the club especially those who seek spiritual protection to be careful this year.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh