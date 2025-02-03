Francis Yaw Frimpong, affectionately called Nana Pooley, was stabbed to death on Sunday, February 2, 2025

The passionate Kotoko fan, unfortunately, met his untimely death after his side's Ghana League clash with Nsoatreman

Following this unfortunate incident, an old video of Pooley enjoying precious time with his four children has reemerged online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Ghanaian football fraternity has been thrown into mourning following the tragic passing of staunch Asante Kotoko supporter Nana Pooley.

The die-hard Kotoko supporter was reportedly murdered after a heated altercation during a Ghana Premier League fixture.

An old video of Nana Pooley sharing quality time with his four children has resurfaced online. Photo credit: @SompaSportsZone and @AsanteKotoko_SC.

Source: Twitter

The heartbreaking incident unfolded on Sunday, February 2, 2025, when the Porcupine Warriors faced Nsoatreman FC at Nana Koramansah Park, Modern Ghana reports.

Pooley, a widely recognised figure among the Reds faithful, was caught in a confrontation following his club’s 1-0 defeat, an encounter that tragically ended in his demise.

News of Pooley’s passing has sent shockwaves across the football landscape, with many struggling to come to terms with the tragic events surrounding his death.

The circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident have left lingering questions about the security and safety of fans at Ghanaian league venues, per Asaase Radio.

Late Kotoko fan plays with kids in sad video

As tributes continue to pour in, a resurfaced video capturing Pooley’s final moments with his children has made the loss even more heartbreaking.

The footage, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows Pooley clad in his iconic Kotoko matchday outfit, surrounded by his children in what was supposed to be a light-hearted family moment.

Seated on the arm of a sofa, the dedicated fan appeared to be in low spirits, possibly still processing a painful Kotoko defeat.

His children playfully teased him, attempting to lift his mood, while his wife’s voice could be heard in the background, humorously suggesting that despite being the first to return home, he seemed too hungry to express himself.

The raw emotion in the clip has left fans even more devastated, further highlighting the human side of a man whose love for Kotoko was unquestionable.

Fans react to the heartbreaking video

Since the video surfaced, football lovers have struggled to contain their emotions.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the heartfelt reactions shared on X:

@albert_senyo painfully wrote:

"So, so sad that a man has to die for watching a 90-minute football game. Football..."

@FarmsRich chimed in:

"Sad watching this. The children... 😢"

@LewisAntwi1 added:

"Hmmm… heartbreaking."

@yawkwakye531 was emotionally shattered:

"Very sad watching this video."

@paullkenny1 concluded:

"We always say 'Kotoko bɛkume'… it literally happened. RIP, champion."

Old video of Pooley singing Kotoko morale songs at his wedding drops

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that an emotional video from Nana Pooley’s wedding had surfaced online, adding to the sorrow surrounding his tragic passing.

The footage shows Pooley looking dapper in a white tuxedo as he stands beside his radiant bride, Yaa Gifty.

The couple was serenaded by Porcupine Tertiary, a Kotoko supporters' wing made up of university students.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh