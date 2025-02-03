Kumasi Asante Kotoko has been struck with some more devastating news following the death of superfan Nana Pooley

The Porcupine Warriors are still grappling with Pooley's passing before news trickled in that Head of Media has suffered a health challenge

Meanwhile, tributes have continued to pour in for the Reds as they battle with the painful incident in Nsoatre

Asante Kotoko’s difficult week has taken another devastating turn following reports that the club’s head of media, Stephen Owusu, has suffered a partial hearing loss.

The Porcupine Warriors endured a harrowing Sunday on February 2, 2025—a day that brought both on-field disappointment and off-field tragedy.

Not only did they suffer a painful Ghana Premier League defeat against Nsoatreman FC, but the club also lost a devoted supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong, affectionately known as Nana Pooley, whose tragic passing has rocked the entire football fraternity.

The fixture at Nana Koramansah Park descended into controversy, with tensions boiling over between the two teams, per Sports World.

Four players—three from Kotoko and one from Nsoatreman—were shown red cards after an on-field brawl, further escalating an already volatile atmosphere.

Staunch Kotoko fan Nana Pooley stabbed to death

Amid the unrest, Pooley was reportedly stabbed multiple times in a violent altercation and was rushed to the Sunyani Regional Hospital in an attempt to save his life.

Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries, leaving the football community reeling from the devastating loss, Sports World reports.

Kotoko’s head of media suffers partial hearing loss

As if the club hadn't endured enough misfortune, another shocking revelation has emerged—Stephen Owusu, Kotoko’s head of media, has suffered complete hearing loss in his right ear after being struck by missiles during the chaotic scenes that followed the game.

Nathaniel Adjei Gyasi, known as @ONEKEPLER on X (formerly Twitter), was among the first to break the news.

His account was later backed by Kelvin Owusu-Ansah, a journalist with Sporty FM, Ghana’s first 24-hour sports radio station, who revealed that he had spoken to Owusu earlier in the day but struggled to communicate with him due to the severity of his condition.

These distressing incidents have further fuelled concerns about fan and official safety at football venues in Ghana.

With violence overshadowing the game, calls for stricter security measures and swift action from authorities have intensified.

Fans grieve the tragic passing of Nana Pooley

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Pooley’s tragic passing has led to an overwhelming wave of grief from fans, football analysts, and journalists on social media.

His death has reignited debates about fan safety at football venues and the persistent issue of violence in Ghana’s domestic league.

