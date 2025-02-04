Incoming Sports Minister Kofi Adams has vowed that Nana Pooley's untimely death will be treated with seriousness

Adams stressed that the perpetrators of the dastardly act will face the full rigours of the law

Meanwhile, the police have already made three arrests, including Hon. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, a former minister of state

Minister-designate for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring justice is served following the tragic murder of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley.

The dyed-in-the-wool fan painfully lost his life during a heated Ghana Premier League clash between Nsoatreman FC and Kotoko at Nana Konamansah Park in Nsoatre.

Incoming Sports Minister Kofi Adams has affirmed that the police will take investigations into Nana Pooley's death seriously. Photo credit: @SportyFM_ and @OpemsuoRadio.

Source: Twitter

The game, which saw tensions escalate on and off the field, ended in violence that ultimately claimed Pooley’s life after he was fatally stabbed during a confrontation between rival supporters.

Incoming Sports Minister pledges serious probe

In response to the shocking events, Adams assured that law enforcement would handle the matter seriously. Speaking on Sporty FM, he stated:

"This is murder [Nana Pooley’s death]. The Police will initiate criminal investigations, and it will be taken seriously."

His remarks come amid widespread public outrage over the incident, with many calling for swift justice and stronger measures to prevent violence in Ghanaian football.

In the wake of Pooley’s tragic passing, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has moved swiftly to address the crisis.

The governing body has suspended the league and scheduled an emergency meeting with club executives and supporters' groups to discuss enhanced security protocols, per Ghanafa.org.

The devastating news has left Pooley’s family in deep sorrow, with his wife, Yaa Gifty, overwhelmed by grief and struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

As the football fraternity continues to mourn, there remains a collective hope that those responsible will be brought to justice swiftly and that measures will be put in place to ensure such an incident never happens again.

Nana Pooley's mom devastated by son's demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the by the tragic loss of her son, who passed away after the match against Nsoatreman FC.

In a video circulating on social media, she was overcome with emotion and could not hold back her tears as the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, consoled her over the phone.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh