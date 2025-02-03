The Ghana Police Service has taken five key actions since Nana Pooley's sudden death on Sunday, February 2

Among the actions taken by the law enforcement agency, a former Minister of State has also been arrested

Before his painful demise, Pooley served as a communications team member for Kotoko’s supporters' wing, Circles

The Ghana Police Service has shed more light on the violent scenes that erupted during Asante Kotoko's Ghana Premier League clash against Nsoatreman FC, an incident that tragically led to the death of a devoted Kotoko supporter, Nana Pooley.

The match, staged at Nana Koramansah Park in Nsoatre, was overshadowed by chaotic confrontations both on and off the pitch, culminating in the fatal stabbing of Pooley.

Modern Ghana reports that despite efforts to save his life, he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

In response, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has charged both clubs while reaffirming its commitment to working with law enforcement to ensure justice is served.

Meanwhile, the police service has acted swiftly to treat the matter with the seriousness it warrants, per 3news.

Five key actions taken by the Ghana Police Service

To bring perpetrators to book, the police have initiated five critical steps since the harrowing events of Sunday, February 2:

1. Three Suspects Arrested: Authorities have apprehended three individuals believed to be linked to the tragic death of Nana Pooley.

2. Former Minister Under Investigation: Among those in custody is Hon. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, a former Member of Parliament for Sunyani West and Minister of State.

He is being investigated alongside Agyemang Duah Owusu and Joseph Kyeremeh, who are also assisting with enquiries.

3. Weapons and Evidence Retrieved: An MP 23 pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition was discovered during a search of Agyemang Duah’s residence.

Additionally, a bloodstained dress was found, further deepening the case against the suspects.

4. CID Task Force Deployed: A specialised unit from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been assigned to support the Bono Regional Police Command in handling the case.

5. IGP Engages with Stakeholders: Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has personally reached out to Nana Pooley’s family and Asante Kotoko’s leadership, assuring them of a thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

Nana Pooley's death: The search for justice continues

As the investigations intensify, the focus remains on ensuring accountability and preventing such tragic incidents from recurring.

With the GFA, the police, and the football community all closely monitoring developments, the hope is that swift action will set a precedent against violence in Ghanaian football.

Pooley's wife speaks for the first time after his demise

In a related report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Yaa Gifty, the wife of the late Francis Frimpong, the Kotoko fan who tragically lost his life, remains in denial over his passing.

Overcome with grief, Gifty broke down in tears during an interview, struggling to come to terms with the heartbreaking loss of her husband.

