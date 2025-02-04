Cristiano Ronaldo showed off a new celebration whilst playing in a slightly different role for Al Nassr

The 39-year-old bagged a brace in Monday's game, rolling back the hands of time to score a stunning header

Up next for Ronaldo and his teammates is a Saudi League clash against Al Feiha on Friday, February 7

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show with a brace and a brand-new celebration as Al-Nassr cruised to a 4-0 victory over UAE’s Al Wasl in the AFC Champions League on Monday.

The Portuguese superstar, who turns 40 on Wednesday, led his team to a commanding win and marked the occasion with a unique goal celebration.

Cristiano Ronaldo showed off a new celebration whilst playing in a slightly different role for Al Nassr. Photo: @AlNassrFC/X.

Source: Twitter

Ronaldo steals the headline with a powerful header

Al-Nassr took the lead in the 25th minute when Ali Alhassan blasted a stunning long-range strike past the goalkeeper.

Just before halftime, Sadio Mané won a penalty, which Ronaldo calmly converted to double the lead.

Al Wasl pushed forward after the break but struggled to break through Al-Nassr’s solid defence.

In the 78th minute, Mané latched onto a through ball on the left flank, whipping in a pinpoint cross for the Portugal captain, who rose majestically to nod home and put the game beyond reach, per Flashscore.

In stoppage time, second-half substitute Al-Fatil added a fourth, capping off a dominant performance for the Saudi side.

Cristiano Ronaldo unveils new celebration

Surrounded by his teammates after scoring his second goal, Ronaldo raised his hand like an airplane before mimicking a crash landing—a gesture that quickly caught fans’ attention.

The match also saw Colombian forward Jhon Durán make his debut for Al-Nassr after completing a high-profile transfer from Aston Villa last week.

Durán was paired in attack with Ronaldo, who played slightly behind the newcomer.

Though Durán had a quiet first outing, Al-Nassr’s dominant performance ensured his debut was a memorable one.

What's next for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr?

With his latest brace, Ronaldo now stands as the joint second-highest scorer in the AFC Champions League this season, with six goals to his name.

Al-Nassr will return to action on Friday as they face Al-Feiha in a crucial Saudi Pro League fixture, with Ronaldo looking to continue his remarkable form.

Ronaldo tells Mbappe to learn from him

YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has urged Kylian Mbappé to take inspiration from his playing style.

He believes Mbappé still struggles with the nuances of leading the line and insists the Frenchman could benefit from refining his positioning and movement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh