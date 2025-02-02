Footage has emerged showing Real Madrid’s Arda Güler visibly frustrated after Espanyol’s dramatic late goal sealed a 1-0 defeat for Los Blancos.

Heading into the match, Madrid were under pressure to maintain their narrow lead at the top of La Liga.

Arda Güler’s Frustration Caught on Camera After Espanyol’s Late Winner Against Real Madrid

Source: Getty Images

However, a tough outing in Barcelona saw Carlo Ancelotti’s side struggle to break down Espanyol’s defence.

The decisive moment came in the dying minutes when Carlos Romero—who had earlier escaped a potential red card for a reckless tackle—fired past Thibaut Courtois to hand Espanyol a shock victory.

Arda Güler’s frustration caught on camera

Forced to watch from the bench, Güler’s reaction to the goal was one of pure frustration.

The young Turkish international, who has been fighting for more minutes, was caught on camera looking visibly upset as Madrid’s hopes of securing points slipped away.

The result leaves Real Madrid in a vulnerable position at the top of the table, with rivals Atletico Madrid closing the gap.

Real Madrid fans fume as Espanyol star escapes red card

After the match, Real Madrid fans were left fuming after Espanyol defender Carlos Romero avoided a red card for a reckless challenge on Kylian Mbappé.

Romero brought down Mbappé with a dangerous studs-up tackle from behind as the Frenchman attempted to launch a counterattack.

Despite the severity of the challenge, referee Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz only issued a yellow card, a decision that infuriated Madrid supporters.

Adding to the frustration, Romero went on to score the match-winning goal in the 85th minute, sealing a shocking defeat for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Rüdiger picks up injury

In that same match, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid have suffered a major injury setback just ten days before their highly anticipated UEFA Champions League knockout tie against Manchester City.

The Spanish giants, already dealing with a growing list of absentees, saw Antonio Rüdiger forced off early during their La Liga encounter with Espanyol, raising concerns over his availability for crucial fixtures ahead.

The German centre-back, a key figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s defensive setup, lasted only 15 minutes before being substituted for Spanish youngster Raúl Asencio.

Having featured in 33 matches across all competitions this season—including 21 in La Liga, per Transfermarkt—his potential absence leaves a significant gap at the heart of Madrid’s defence.

Real Madrid star rejects life-changing Saudi deal

YEN.com.gh also reported that a key Real Madrid forward has emerged as a transfer target for Saudi League champions Al-Hilal.

The club has reportedly tabled a jaw-dropping €300 million offer as they seek a high-profile replacement for the injured Neymar.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh