Mohammed Polo is better than Lionel Messi, according to a veteran sports Ghanaian journalist

While the journalist's argument may sound ridiculous, his assertion holds some level of substance

Polo is held in high esteem in Ghanaian football folklore and he is widely regarded as one of the most skillful in the country

In the world of football debates, few statements stir as much controversy as comparing a local legend to the global icon widely regarded as the greatest of all time.

Yet, veteran Ghanaian journalist Fiifi Banson has done just that, claiming Mohammed Polo surpasses Lionel Messi in footballing ability.

Ghanaian legend Mohammed Polo has been rated above eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi. Photos by @HeartsOfOakGH/X and Eurasia Sport Images/Getty.

Banson, host of Sporty FM’s Drive Show, made this assertion in the company of Hearts of Oak legends Amankwah Mireku and Awuley Quaye Junior.

While his statement may seem audacious—if not outright blasphemous to some—there is historical context behind his argument.

Who is Mohammed Polo?

Mohammed Polo is revered in Ghanaian football history as one of the most skillful players the country has ever produced.

Dubbed the "Dribbling Magician," he was a key architect of Ghana’s 1978 AFCON triumph, mesmerising defenders with his close control, deft footwork, and audacious dribbles, per Myjoyonline.

His performances for Hearts of Oak and the Black Stars earned him admiration far beyond Ghana’s borders, with his artistry leaving an indelible mark in both Africa and the Gulf region, where he played for Al Wasl in the United Arab Emirates.

Even after his playing days, Polo transitioned into coaching, leading multiple teams, including Hearts of Oak, while remaining an outspoken voice in Ghanaian football discourse.

Polo vs Messi: Who is better?

On the other hand, Lionel Messi stands at the pinnacle of global football history.

With a record eight Ballon d’Or titles, the Argentine’s name is synonymous with excellence.

From Barcelona’s golden era to World Cup glory with Argentina and now dazzling in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, Messi has redefined the sport.

Despite his humility in the GOAT debate, most fans and analysts place him above all others who have graced the game.

Veteran journalist places Polo ahead of Messi

However, Fiifi Banson holds a different view.

He argues that Polo’s talent and flair eclipse even Messi’s, an opinion that will undoubtedly fuel debates among football purists.

“Mohammed Polo was better than Lionel Messi is today,” the veteran broadcaster boldly declared, as quoted by Sporty FM.

Banson’s claim may be met with scepticism, especially in an era where statistics dominate football discussions.

However, for those who witnessed Polo’s artistry firsthand, the debate goes beyond numbers—it's about pure footballing brilliance, an era where skill and showmanship reigned supreme.

Zidane names the player with Messi-like left foot

YEN.com.gh also reported that Zinedine Zidane identified the player whose left foot he believes comes closest to Lionel Messi’s.

Despite coaching top talents like Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Kroos, and Vinicius Junior, Zidane surprisingly singled out new Aston Villa signing Marco Asensio for the rare comparison to the Barcelona legend.

