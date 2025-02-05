Lionel Messi's bodyguard was "finally defeated" as a pitch invader managed to get their hands on the Inter Miami star

The Argentine legend was playing in a friendly against Panamanian side Sporting San Miguelito on Monday night

Meanwhile, Messi will likely be in action on Saturday once again when Inter Miami face Honduran outfit Olimpia

Lionel Messi’s bodyguard, ex-Navy SEAL Yassine Chueko, was 'finally beaten' after being taken down by a pitch-invading Inter Miami fan.

As the Herons continue their pre-season preparations for the 2025 MLS campaign, an unexpected moment stole the spotlight.

They are taking in a tour of the Americas, with Panamanian side Sporting San Miguelito the latest side to cross their path.

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi was once again the star attraction as Inter Miami headed out on the road.

Unsurprisingly, adoring fans were keen to get as close to their hero as possible. The sight of people racing across the pitch in a bid to meet Argentine superstar Messi is nothing new.

Another tried his luck in Panama, despite Chueko – who has become famed for “spawning out of nowhere” – being on hand to protect World Cup winner Messi.

In a video shared on social media, he was, however, to be beaten on this occasion as a fan sporting a ‘Messi 10’ shirt slipped on the surface and inadvertently tripped Chueko.

Impressed onlookers have said that the supporter in question “finally defeated Messi’s bodyguard” after putting in a tackle that “Roy Keane would be so proud of”.

After getting back to his feet, Chueko allowed the starry-eyed fan to get his hug with Messi.

Inter Miami will be back in action on Saturday when facing Honduran outfit Olimpia.

Messi will likely feature in that contest as the reigning MVP of MLS continues to build his match sharpness ahead of another bid for major honours.

