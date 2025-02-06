A former Arsenal striker once detailed how a visit to a Ghanaian church transformed his life for the better

That divine moment marked the beginning of an inseparable bond with football, going on to become one of the best in his generation

According to the player, who retired from active football in 2023, he was unable to walk during his formative years

For the first few years of his childhood, Emmanuel Adebayor faced a perplexing challenge—despite being in good health, he could not walk.

By the age of five, while other children his age were running and playing, he was still crawling.

Emmanuel Adebayor scored over 60 goals in 142 appearances for Arsenal. Photo by Mark Thompson.

Source: Getty Images

His parents, desperate for a solution, sought help from various sources, including traditional healers and spiritual leaders.

How a visit to Ghanaian church transformed Adebayor's life

Born in Lomé, Togo, to Nigerian parents, the former Arsenal striker revealed that his breakthrough came not through medical intervention but rather through faith and an unexpected encounter with football.

After exhausting every option without success, his family was advised to take him to a powerful church in neighbouring Ghana, where prayers could deliver the miracle they longed for.

"And obviously, you know African parents—they took me everywhere. We went to imams, spiritual people, and even ventured into some kind of darkness for me to be able to walk.

"Then, someone suggested my parents take me to a pastor in Ghana, where I had to stay for a week. After two, three days, they guaranteed my parents that I would walk," Adebayor recalled in an interview with BBC Sports Africa.

During one of the church sessions, an event occurred that would shape his destiny.

As pastors prayed over young Adebayor, a football from a nearby game unexpectedly bounced into the church. That moment triggered something remarkable.

"As soon as I saw the ball, I started running to it," he continued. "It was a moment of deliverance, with everybody shouting, 'He's walking, he's walking!' Everybody was so happy, and whenever my mother told that story, she always cried."

What started as a miracle soon transformed into an extraordinary career spanning decades.

Adebayor went on to play for some of the biggest clubs in world football, including Metz, Monaco, Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, and Crystal Palace, per Soccerway.

His story is a testament to faith, resilience, and the unpredictable ways football can change lives.

From a boy who couldn't walk to one of Africa’s most prolific strikers, Adebayor’s journey is nothing short of inspirational.

