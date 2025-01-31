Neymar could not hold back the tears after he was unveiled to Santos fans after making an emotional return to the Brazilian club

Neymar joined the Saudi Pro League side two years ago after deciding to leave French outfit Paris Saint Germain

However, injuries ruined his time in Riyadh, making only seven appearances for the club despite winning the league

Brazilian football icon Neymar made an emotional return to his boyhood club, Santos, receiving a hero’s welcome from over 20,000 passionate fans at Vila Belmiro Stadium.

The atmosphere was electric as fireworks illuminated the night sky, and a massive digital banner declared, “The prince is back.”

The 32-year-old, visibly moved by the overwhelming support, was brought to tears as he stepped onto the pitch to greet the adoring crowd.

Neymar has signed a six-month contract with Santos, hinting that his stay could extend beyond that.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star had endured a difficult spell at Saudi club Al-Hilal, where injuries kept him sidelined for months.

Why Neymar left Saudi to join Santos

Reflecting on his decision to return, Neymar admitted that his struggles in Saudi Arabia played a role in his move back to Brazil.

"Some decisions are not about soccer logic," Neymar explained during a media conference.

"I started getting sad in training sessions (at Al-Hilal), and it wasn't good for my head. So there was the chance to come back and I did not think twice. Since the first day I decided I wanted to come back, I told my father (and agent) and it all worked."

The star forward, who has not played since November due to an ACL injury, expressed his readiness to take the field for Santos.

"I would be ready to play for Santos at least 30 minutes in a match scheduled for Saturday if I was given the go-ahead by local soccer authorities," Neymar stated.

This emotional return was not just about football but also a personal decision for Neymar.

"Santos gave me the chance to come back. I gave away a lot of things to be here. It was a perfect marriage at an unimaginable moment for both parts. Still, it happened," Neymar shared.

Neymar sets sights on 2026 World Cup glory

Looking ahead, Neymar has set his sights on winning the 2026 World Cup, which he believes will be his final appearance in the tournament.

“I am going after this World Cup trophy in any way I can. I have goals,” said Neymar, who holds the record as Brazil’s all-time top scorer with 79 goals in 125 matches.

The star forward also expressed his pride in wearing Santos’ legendary No. 10 jersey, once donned by the great Pelé.

“It will be an honour to wear this sacred jersey,” he said, paying tribute to the club’s rich footballing history.

Neymar bids Hilal farewell

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Neymar Jr said his final goodbyes to Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal after agreeing to terminate his contract with the club after two years.

At an emotional final meeting, the Brazilian star thanked the club, the staff, his teammates and the technical team.

