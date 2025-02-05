Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor's quest to transform lives in his native Togo knows no boundaries

The 2009 African Player of the Year has taken it upon himself to sponsor the education of two of his young farmers

His decision to venture into agriculture has offered gainful employment to many of the youth in Togo

Emmanuel Adebayor’s impact extends far beyond the football pitch.

Since hanging up his boots in March 2023, the former Arsenal and Real Madrid forward has embraced a new passion—agriculture.

Emmanuel Adebayor poses with Hassane and Omarou, two young farmers whose education he is sponsoring. Photo credit: @e_adebayor.

From football to farming, Adebayor is empowering the next generation

His latest venture is not just about business expansion but also about creating opportunities for the next generation.

Having transitioned into farming, Adebayor recently shared the progress of his agrarian enterprise, earning widespread praise for diversifying his portfolio.

However, beyond the commercial aspect, his latest endeavour carries a deeper purpose—one rooted in mentorship and social impact.

Adebayor sponsors 2 young farmers to school

At the heart of this initiative are two young caretakers, Hassane and Omarou, who tend to his livestock.

Through the SEA Foundation, Adebayor is not only providing them with employment but also sponsoring their education while they gain practical experience on the farm.

"SEA, Empowering the next generation. Meet Hassane and Omarou, young boys looking after my cows on my farm," the 40-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"Through my foundation, I’m sponsoring their education while they gain hands-on experience in farming. Building a brighter future, one step at a time! #SEAFarm."

This is not Adebayor’s first foray into youth development through agriculture.

In 2022, Togo First reported that he had launched agribusiness incubators aimed at equipping young Togolese with the skills and resources to venture into farming.

The initiative, designed to foster agricultural entrepreneurship, set an ambitious target—training at least 1,050 youths over three years.

Adebayor's journey from football stardom to agribusiness highlights his dedication to empowering future generations, proving that true leadership extends beyond personal success to uplifting others.

Adebayor's football legacy

The legendary Togolese striker had an eventful career playing for top European clubs.

He began at FC Metz before moving to AS Monaco, catching Arsene Wenger’s attention and joining Arsenal, where he became a fan favourite.

After three seasons, he left for Manchester City amid controversy and famously celebrated a goal against his former club.

The 2009 African Footballer of the Year later played for Tottenham and Crystal Palace before exiting English football.

Funny Face reunites with Adebayor

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghanaian comedian Funny Face reunited with his long-time friend Emmanuel Adebayor after a past fallout during his mental health struggles.

The heartfelt post moved many, with fans urging him to cherish their renewed friendship.

