AFC Bournemouth superstar Antoine Semenyo has been named in WhoScored's Premier League Team of the Season so far

The Black Stars forward has reached double figures in goal contribution for the second season running

The 25-year-old's impressive form this campaign has caught not only Arsenal's attention but Liverpool as well

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has been named in WhoScored's Premier League Team of the Season, marking a significant milestone in his standout 2024/25 campaign.

Semenyo, currently playing for AFC Bournemouth, has been instrumental for the Cherries, showcasing his attacking prowess throughout the season.

The 25-year-old has featured in 22 Premier League matches so far, contributing an impressive seven goals and three assists.

The Black Stars attacker has found the back of the net in the FA Cup, further cementing his reputation as a dangerous forward capable of delivering crucial performances.

In terms of raw attacking statistics, Semenyo stands out in one key area: shots.

Per Graphic Sports, He currently leads the Premier League with 91 shots, edging out Mohamed Salah, who has 90.

However, while Salah has netted 21 goals, Semenyo has scored seven, highlighting his ability to create chances and be a consistent attacking threat.

What truly sets Semenyo apart is his physical attributes. Few players in the Premier League possess his explosive pace, which has seen him consistently rank among the top two fastest players in the league for two seasons running.

His ability to stretch defences and create space has made him one of the most exciting forwards in the division.

Who else made WhoScored team of the season?

As for WhoScored’s full Team of the Season, Brentford’s Mark Flekken takes the goalkeeper spot, while Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold features at right-back.

Virgil van Dijk and James Tarkowski form the centre-back partnership, with Antonee Robinson at left-back.

The midfield includes Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool) and Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), while Mohamed Salah occupies the right wing.

Semenyo takes his place on the left wing, with Cole Palmer as the attacking midfielder.

Newcastle's Alexander Isak leads the line in what looks like a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Semenyo equals Tony Yeboah's record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo continued his high-flying campaign with another strike as AFC Bournemouth stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 11 matches.

The Ghana international completed the 5-0 hammering of Nottingham Forest at Vitality Park with an exquisite finish in the 90th minute.

It was the Ghanaian's seventh goal of the season, one short of his total EPL tally last season.

