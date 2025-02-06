The number of suspects concerning the death of Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley has increased to six following the arrest of Akosua Black Chinese

Akosua has been widely accused by eyewitnesses of playing a lead role in the unfortunate passing of Pooley

She is currently in police custody, assisting with the investigation as the law enforcement agency pursues justice

Elizabeth Akosua Ntiriwaa, widely known as Akosua Black Chinese, has reportedly turned herself in to law enforcement following her alleged involvement in the tragic death of Asante Kotoko supporter Nana Pooley.

Her name has been at the centre of the shocking incident, with Kotoko’s official supporters' group, Circles, directly linking her to the events that unfolded on Sunday, February 2.

Akosua Black Chinese, the lady at the centre of Nana Pooley's death, has been arrested by the police. Photo credit: @SompaSportsZone and @AsanteKotoko_SC/X.

Source: Twitter

The group claims she played a pivotal role in inciting a violent reaction from furious Nsoatreman fans, ultimately leading to Pooley’s untimely demise.

According to Circles, Akosua initially threw two large stones at Pooley.

Although he managed to avoid them, her actions allegedly provoked an already agitated crowd, escalating tensions to a fatal outcome.

Moments later, Pooley was stabbed, an act that sent shockwaves across Ghana’s football community, according to the BBC.

Police arrests Akosua Black Chinese

In a press statement on X (formerly Twitter), the police confirmed that Akosua Black Chinese is currently in custody and is assisting with investigations.

Her surrender marks a significant development in the case, as authorities continue their efforts to bring those responsible for Pooley’s death to justice.

Akosua Black Chinese vibes to Shatta Wale's song before tragedy

In a prior report by YEN.com.gh on Akosua Black Chinese, images and footage of the Service Radio presenter circulated widely across social media.

One particular video showed her vibing to Shatta Wale’s hit song 'Blessings' just hours before the match.

Clad in blue jeans and an Nsoatreman home jersey, she completed her look with a Gucci-designed cap, matching bag, sunglasses, and a scarf draped over her shoulder.

Radiating excitement, she sang and danced energetically, unaware of the tragic events that would later unfold.

Nsoatreman fans seek justice for Pooley

In another related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the fallout from Nana Pooley’s tragic passing has taken an unexpected twist, as Nsoatreman supporters turn to spiritual means in their pursuit of justice.

Following the shocking incident, fans of the Nsoatre-based club have invoked the gods of the land, seeking divine retribution for the loss of the dedicated Asante Kotoko supporter.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh