The aftermath of Nana Pooley’s tragic passing has taken an unusual turn, with supporters of Nsoatreman FC resorting to spiritual intervention in their quest for justice.

Following the shocking incident, fans of the Nsoatre-based club have sought divine intervention, calling upon the gods of the land to ensure retribution for the loss of the devoted Asante Kotoko fan.

Fans of Nsoatreman have invoked curses on the perpetrators of Nana Pooley's death. Photo credit: @stephenzando and @AsanteKotoko_SC.

Pooley, a passionate follower of the Porcupine Warriors, met a heartbreaking end after his beloved club suffered defeat to Nsoatreman.

Anticipating potential unrest, some Kotoko fans escorted him towards the team bus, hoping to shield him from any post-match hostilities.

However, en route, he was confronted by an agitated section of the home crowd.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that a woman, identified as Akosua Black Chinese, launched two large stones at Pooley.

Although he managed to evade the airborne projectiles, he was soon after stabbed — a fatal wound that tragically cost him his life.

Police, court seek justice for Pooley's death

In response, the Ghana Police Service swiftly initiated investigations, making significant arrests to bring those responsible to justice.

Thus far, five individuals have been apprehended, including Nsoatreman FC owner and former Sunyani West MP, Hon. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, alongside Joseph Kyeremeh, per Ghanaweb.

The duo appeared before the Sunyani District Court ‘B’ on February 4, where they were granted bail with a GHS 500,000 with three sureties, as noted by Asaase Radio.

While Baffour-Awuah and Kyeremeh face charges of "abetment to commit murder," Agyeman Duah Owusu, aged 42, has been charged with murder and remains in police custody.

He is expected to reappear before the court on February 17, alongside his co-accused. Additionally, two more suspects have been arrested as investigations progress.

Nsoatreman fans invoke curses as they seek justice for Pooley

Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, Nsoatreman supporters have taken matters into their own hands.

A viral video, sighted by YEN.com.gh, captures a group of individuals—believed to be fans of the club—performing spiritual rituals, invoking curses, and pleading with the gods to intervene.

Ex-Nsoatreman boss slams Ghana football after Pooley's death

YEN.com.gh also reported that a former official of Nsoatreman has spoken out following the tragic passing of Pooley.

The ex-decision-maker, who stepped down months before the incident, criticised football administrators, stating that if they were truly committed, violence at match venues would no longer be an issue.

