Nana Pooley’s death probe deepens as the Ghana Police Service apprehends two more suspects

The law enforcement agency delivered the fresh updates as efforts to bring the perpetrators of Pooley's death to book continue

Meanwhile, fans of Kotoko have identified a lady known as Akosua Black Chinese as a prime suspect in the ongoing case

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Ghana Police Service has provided fresh updates on the ongoing investigation into the tragic passing of Asante Kotoko superfan, Nana Pooley.

In a newly released statement, authorities confirmed the apprehension of two additional suspects, bringing the total number of individuals in custody to five.

The Police Service has stressed working assiduously to bring the perpetrators of Nana Pooley's death to book. Photo credit: @OpemsuoRadio and @GhPoliceService/X.

Source: Twitter

The latest arrests involve Isaac Ofosu and Yeboah Augustine, who are currently assisting with inquiries as the pursuit of justice for Pooley intensifies, the police disclosed on X.

Nana Pooley's death: Background of the incident

On Sunday, February 2, the Kotoko faithful, known in private life as Francis Yaw Frimpong, lost his life following a violent altercation after the Ghana Premier League fixture between the Porcupine Warriors and Nsoatreman FC.

Reports indicate he was fatally stabbed in the aftermath of the match, sparking widespread outrage within the football community.

Eyewitness accounts suggest former Sunyani West MP, Hon. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, may have been involved in the events leading to Pooley’s demise.

Additionally, a woman identified as Akosua Black Chinese has been implicated in the case.

In response to the incident, authorities swiftly took action.

Baffour-Awuah, who was the former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations under the previous government, along with Joseph Kyeremeh and Agyemang Duah Owusu, were arrested.

While Hon. Ignatius and Kyeremeh were granted bail, Owusu has been remanded in custody on murder charges and is expected to reappear in court on Monday, February 17, as reported by Myjoyonline.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has assigned Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Lydia Donkor to spearhead an independent inquiry into the violent scenes at Nana Koronamansah Park.

With pressure mounting from football fans and stakeholders, law enforcement has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that those responsible for Pooley’s death face the full force of the law.

The case remains a pivotal moment for Ghanaian football, raising urgent concerns about matchday security and fan safety in the domestic league.

Pooley's death instigator vibes to Shatta Wale's song

In another report, YEN.com.gh stated that a well-known Nsoatreman supporter, Akosua Black Chinese, has been accused of playing a key role in the tragic incident.

Following the shocking event, images and videos of Akosua surfaced on social media, including a clip of her .

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh