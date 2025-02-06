Late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has been remembered on the second anniversary of his passing

The former Chelsea and Newcastle United player scored an important goal in Turkey hours before he was trapped under rubble

Atsu, who played over 60 games for the Black Stars, was a victim of the devastating earthquake in Turkey in 2023

The football world has taken to social media to remember former Ghana international Christian Atsu, who sadly passed away exactly two years ago.

Atsu lost his life following the devastating earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023, claiming the lives of thousands of people.

The former Chelsea player was plying his trade at that time for Hatayspor in the Turkish Super League.

In remembrance of the ex-Ghana star, a footage of his final action has been shared on social media.

In the video, Atsu scored a beautiful freekick to secure a late winner for Hatayspor against Kasimpasa.

Late that evening, it was reported that player has been trapped under rubble following the collapse of the building apartment he was living in.

His body was recovered 12 days later and transported to Ghana, where he was given a state burial.

Atsu enjoyed a stellar career, playing for several clubs including Chelsea, Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth in England.

He was also the best player at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, leading Ghana to the final of the competition, where they lost to Ivory Coast in the final.

Atsu remembered on 2nd anniversary

His former clubs and the national team have paid tribute to the winger on the second anniversary of his passing.

Chelsea, where he spent four years, posted: "Two years ago today we tragically lost Christian Atsu. Our thoughts continue to remain with Christian's family and friends."

Although Atsu failed to make an official appearance for the club, he was loved by the fans of Chelsea.

Meanwhile, it was at Newcastle United where he carved a cult hero status in England.

"Two years ago we sadly lost Christian Atsu in the most tragic of circumstances. Our thoughts are forever with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Christian," posted Newcastle United.

Atsu played 65 times for the Black Stars of Ghana, scoring nine goals and was a member of the team at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

"Remembering Christian Atsu. On this day 2 years ago, we lost Christian Atsu in the tragic Turkey earthquakes. His kindness, talent, and dedication to Ghana football will never be forgotten. Forever in our hearts," the Ghana FA posted.

