Cristiano Ronaldo on Playing with His Son: "It's More in His Hands Than in Mine"

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up about the possibility of sharing the pitch with his son, Cristiano Jr., acknowledging that the decision ultimately rests on his son's development.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who turned 40 this week, continues to perform at an elite level for Al-Nassr and remains under contract while his 14-year-old son trains in the club’s academy.

With at least two more years before Cristiano Jr. could make a first-team appearance, Ronaldo would be 42 by then, making their dream of playing together uncertain.

Speaking on the matter, Ronaldo admitted he would love to see it happen but emphasized that it’s not an obsession.

"I would like it, but it’s not something that keeps me up at night. It’s more in his hands than in mine. The years are passing, and eventually, I’ll have to leave football. Not only physically but psychologically. But whether he plays or not, I will be a proud father regardless," he stated.

Ronaldo has frequently been spotted watching his son train, and Cristiano Jr. has moved through various academies while following in his father's footsteps.

The teenager has shown glimpses of promise, and if he possesses even a fraction of his father’s confidence and ability, he could carve out his own legacy in the sport.

In the same media appearance, Ronaldo also reaffirmed his belief that he is the most complete footballer in history.

"I think I’m the most complete player to have ever existed. I do everything well in football. People may have their preferences—Messi, Pelé, Maradona—but saying Ronaldo isn’t complete? I haven’t seen anyone better than me," he boldly declared.

As Ronaldo continues to defy age, his pursuit of greatness remains relentless, whether that means breaking more records or inspiring his son’s footballing journey.

