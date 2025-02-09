Portugal and Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo confidently considers himself the greatest footballer of all time.

Argentina and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi is always part of that debate, with many regarding him as one of the best ever

However, Hugo Gatti believes that neither comes close to Pele, whom he sees as unmatched in football history

Hugo Gatti has added his voice to the ongoing debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Argentine football legend asserted that while Ronaldo has "always been better" than Messi, he still falls short of being the greatest player in football history.

Ronaldo, never shy about his confidence, has repeatedly declared himself as the GOAT, ranking himself above legends like Messi, Diego Maradona, and Pelé.

In an interview with La Sexta, the Portuguese superstar boldly asserted his dominance as the best to ever play the game. However, Gatti strongly disagrees with that claim.

Speaking to Bolavip, the former goalkeeper insisted that while Ronaldo has been an exceptional player, he does not compare to Pelé, whom he considers untouchable.

“It is public knowledge that, for me, there is not, nor was there, nor will there be anyone like Pelé. Pelé is unrivalled; he was something else. Cristiano was great in recent years, but he is not close to Pelé, nor are Maradona and Messi."

Argentine icon rates Ronaldo ahead of Messi

Despite that, Gatti still ranks Ronaldo ahead of Messi, pointing to CR7's success across multiple clubs, his relentless goal-scoring ability, and his willingness to take risks.

“Cristiano played for bigger clubs, scored more goals, and always took risks. I’ve never heard Messi or Maradona say ‘I am the best in history.’ But Cristiano says it and backs it up. That makes him different from Messi.”

Ronaldo, now 40, has won five Ballons d’Or compared to Messi’s eight, but his trophy cabinet includes major honours at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

He continues to shine for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, while Messi, now at Inter Miami, is competing in MLS after his time at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Gatti further emphasised Ronaldo’s longevity and fearless mindset, adding:

“Cristiano is better than Messi and still is. The level of football isn’t the same, but Cristiano plays at a different speed, while Messi is in a ‘country club.’ Cristiano, at 40, is still proving himself.”

However, Gatti believes Ronaldo went too far in calling himself the greatest ever, firmly stating:

“No one will ever match Pelé. He was greater than Maradona, Cristiano, Messi, Ronaldinho, and Cruyff combined.”

What's next for Messi?

Ronaldo’s self-belief has been a driving force throughout his career, and with his ambition to reach 1,000 career goals, he shows no signs of slowing down.

Meanwhile, Messi is expected to lead Argentina into the 2026 World Cup, keeping the rivalry alive for a few more years.

