Asante Kotoko has revealed plans to honour deceased fan Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley

The Kumasi-based giants and the entire country were thrown into a state of mourning after Pooley was stabbed to death

Meanwhile, the National Ambulance Service has finally broken its silence on the events that led to Yaw Frimpong's passing

Asante Kotoko has announced plans to honour their devoted supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong, affectionately known as Nana Pooley, with a night vigil.

The solemn event will take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 9, at 6:00 PM.

Black Sunday for Asante Kotoko

The Porcupine Warriors endured a double heartbreak on Sunday, February 2, during their Ghana Premier League encounter against Nsoatreman FC.

On the pitch, their impressive seven-match unbeaten run came to an abrupt end after a late strike from Gabriel Bonnah sealed a 1-0 defeat, per Ghanasoccernet.

Off the field, the club suffered an even greater loss with the tragic passing of one of their most passionate fans.

The unfortunate incident stemmed from violent clashes in and around the Nana Koramansah II Park, which escalated into the fatal stabbing of Pooley.

In the wake of this tragedy, Kotoko has suspended all football-related activities, insisting that justice must be served before they return to the game, according to Starr FM.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has put the league on hold while engaging key stakeholders on strategies to enhance safety at match venues.

Law enforcement authorities have also moved swiftly, arresting six individuals in connection with the attack.

Kotoko to hold night vigil in memory of Pooley

Nearly a week after the devastating loss, Kotoko took to social media to invite fans, football lovers, and the general public to join them in paying tribute to Pooley.

"The management of Asante Kotoko SC and the leadership of its supporters are calling on the various supporter groups, football enthusiasts, and the public to join in observing a night of vigil in solidarity with our departed brother, Francis Yaw Frimpong (POOLEY), as we continue to demand justice and fight for sanity in our football," the club announced on X (formerly Twitter).

"Attendees are encouraged to come along with candles 🕯️."

The vigil is expected to serve as both a moment of reflection and a strong call for accountability, reinforcing the need for a safer football environment for all.

National Ambulance Service breaks silence about Pooley's death

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Ambulance Service of Ghana has addressed public concerns following the tragic passing of Nana Pooley.

The agency has come under heavy criticism, with many blaming them for negligence during the crucial moments before Pooley's demise.

However, the Ambulance Service has strongly refuted claims of delayed intervention.

