Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has disclosed that studying Didier Drogba and Thierry Henry helped shape his playing style

The in-form Ghanaian striker focused on their movement, heading, and footwork to refine his game

Semenyo believes analysing these legends played a crucial role in his development into a top-class forward

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has credited Chelsea legend Didier Drogba and Arsenal icon Thierry Henry for influencing his evolution into a top-class striker.

Currently starring for AFC Bournemouth, the 25-year-old has been a key figure in the Cherries’ attack, delivering standout performances in the Premier League.

Antoine Semenyo has disclosed that studying Didier Drogba and Thierry Henry helped shape his playing style. Photos: Neal Simpson/Robin Jones/Ian MacNicol.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo has featured in 22 league games this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists, in addition to finding the net in the FA Cup.

Per Graphic Sports, He currently leads the Premier League with 91 shots, edging out Mohamed Salah, who has 90.

How Henry and Drogba 'changed' Semenyo's game

Speaking to Premier League TV, Semenyo stated that his development was greatly influenced by analyzing football greats.

“One of the assistant coaches at Bristol City suggested I study players with similar styles. He recommended Breel Embolo, but I also watched Thierry Henry and Didier Drogba closely—focusing on their movement, heading, and footwork,” he said.

Semenyo made good use of a shin injury in 2022, spending months studying these legendary strikers to refine his game.

“I was sidelined for three to four months, so I took that time to analyze them and implement their techniques into my own play,” he added.

Since making a €10.3 million switch from Bristol City to Bournemouth in January 2023, Semenyo has developed into a crucial player.

His impressive form, which played a part in Bournemouth’s 11-game unbeaten run before their loss to Liverpool, has attracted interest from top European clubs.

With the Cherries pushing for a European spot, Semenyo’s stock continues to rise.

Semenyo equals Tony Yeboah's record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo continued his high-flying campaign with another strike as AFC Bournemouth stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 11 matches.

The Ghana international completed the 5-0 hammering of Nottingham Forest at Vitality Park with an exquisite finish in the 90th minute.

It was the Ghanaian's seventh goal of the season, one short of his total EPL tally last season.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh