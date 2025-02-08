Deceased Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley has been honoured by some Ghanaian players in Ethiopia

The gesture by the players has been warmly received by the football community and the nation at large

Pooley's passion for the game, immortalised by those who knew him, continues to inspire beyond the stadium walls

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The tragic passing of ardent Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, has left a deep void within the football community.

The devoted fan lost his life under heartbreaking circumstances on Sunday, February 2, at the Nana Koramansah II Park following violent clashes that marred Kotoko’s encounter with Nsoatreman FC.

Ghanaian players in Ethiopia paid a touching tribute to deceased Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley. Photo credit: @KYoftahe and @442GH/X.

Source: Twitter

Pooley’s untimely demise, a result of a fatal stabbing, has sent shockwaves across Ghanaian football, prompting widespread calls for justice, per the BBC.

In response, the Ghana Police Service has acted swiftly, apprehending six individuals linked to the incident.

Among those initially taken into custody was former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Hon. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, who, along with another suspect, has since been granted bail set at GHS 500,000 with two sureties, as noted by Graphic Online.

Ghanaian players in Ethiopia honour Pooley

As investigations continue, two Ghanaian footballers based in Ethiopia have found a heartfelt way to honour Pooley’s memory.

Ibrahim Danlad, a former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, and Edwin Tuffour Frimpong, also an ex-Kotoko player, paid tribute to the late supporter in a symbolic gesture during a league match in the Ethiopian Premier League.

Facing off in a fixture between Ethiopia Bunna and Mechal on Saturday, February 8, at the Addis Ababa Stadium, the pair came together before kickoff, holding up a jersey with "RIP Nana Pooley" boldly inscribed.

The emotional moment underscored the deep connection between Kotoko players—past and present—and their dedicated fanbase.

On the field, Danlad had the upper hand, keeping a clean sheet as Bunna secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Mechal.

While the result mattered in competitive terms, the game carried a deeper significance, serving as a reminder of football’s power to unite in moments of grief.

Autopsy results on Pooley's death reveal heartbreaking findings

Meanwhile, an autopsy conducted at the Sunyani Regional Hospital on Friday, February 7, has shed light on the harrowing circumstances surrounding Pooley’s passing.

With his remains set to be handed over to his mourning family, preparations for his final farewell are underway.

Though justice remains a priority, Pooley’s unwavering support for Kotoko will not be forgotten.

Pooley's wife and children cry uncontrollably

The devastating aftermath of this tragedy has left Pooley's family in profound sorrow.

One of the most heart-wrenching moments of the week was a video shared by YEN.com.gh, capturing his wife, Yaa Gifty, and their children in deep mourning.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh