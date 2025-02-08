It's almost a week since the tragic death of Nana Pooley and both the family and the entire country are grappling with the news

A heartbreaking video of Pooley's wife and his children crying uncontrollably has surfaced online

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has assured that the perpetrators of Pooley's death will be brought to book

Nearly a week has passed since Ghanaian football was plunged into mourning following the tragic loss of Francis Yaw Frimpong, widely known as Nana Pooley.

The devoted Asante Kotoko supporter met his untimely demise in a violent altercation at the Nana Koramansah II Park on Sunday, February 2.

Nana Pooley’s wife and children were sighted in deep giref, mourning the death of the deceased Kotoko fan. Photo credit: @N33Sei and @AsanteKotoko_SC/X.

His shocking death, a result of a fatal stabbing, has sparked widespread calls for accountability and justice.

Nana Pooley: A week of grief, reflection, and the pursuit of justice

The aftermath of this heartbreaking incident has been filled with sorrow, particularly for Pooley’s family.

One of the most gut-wrenching moments of the week was a video capturing his wife, Yaa Gifty, and their children in deep mourning.

Just seven months after exchanging vows with Pooley, Gifty was seen clad in black, overwhelmed with grief at their home, per Myjoyonline.

Her four children, equally inconsolable, stood by her side, their emotions laid bare in a scene that resonated deeply across the country.

In response to the tragedy, Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, alongside other key stakeholders, has reached out to comfort the bereaved family while ensuring that investigations into the case remain a priority, as noted by Ghanaweb.

Kotoko to honour Pooley with night vigil

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko, the club Pooley passionately supported, has announced a night vigil in his honour.

The solemn gathering will take place on Sunday, February 9, at 6:00 PM at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

This event will not only serve as a tribute to a fallen fan but also as a collective demand for safety reforms in Ghanaian football.

"The management of Asante Kotoko SC and the leadership of its supporters are calling on the various supporter groups, football enthusiasts, and the public to join in observing a night of vigil in solidarity with our departed brother, Francis Yaw Frimpong (POOLEY), as we continue to demand justice and fight for sanity in our football," the club stated on X (formerly Twitter).

"Attendees are encouraged to come along with candles 🕯️."

Pooley's death: A call for improved stadium security and fan safety

Beyond the mourning, this tragic event has reignited conversations about stadium security and fan safety.

Ghanaian football has seen its fair share of emotionally charged moments, but incidents like these underline the urgent need for stringent security measures to protect players and supporters alike.

As the nation grieves, the hope remains that Pooley’s passing will serve as a catalyst for change, ensuring that football remains a celebration of passion rather than a battleground of violence.

National Ambulance Service reacts to Pooley's tragic death

In a related report, YEN.com.gh stated that the National Ambulance Service of Ghana has responded to public backlash following the tragic death of Nana Pooley.

Amid widespread criticism, many have accused the agency of negligence during the critical moments leading up to Pooley’s passing.

However, the Ambulance Service has firmly denied allegations of delayed response.

