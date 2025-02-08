The autopsy report on the late Asante Kotoko fan, Nana Pooley, has revealed deeply troubling findings

The examination was reportedly conducted on Friday, February 7 at the Sunyani Regional Hospital

Reports indicate that Pooley's mortal remains will be returned to his grieving family for his burial

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The tragic death of Asante Kotoko's passionate supporter, Nana Pooley, has taken a heartbreaking turn with the release of the autopsy report, revealing disturbing details surrounding his untimely passing.

The findings have left the football community in utter disbelief, casting a deep shadow over the sport in Ghana.

The autopsy report on Nana Pooley's death has surfaced as the search for justice continues. Photo credit: @AsanteKotoko_SC and @BerkoRich/X.

Source: Twitter

According to the BBC, Pooley, whose real name was Francis Yaw Frimpong, met his tragic end following Kotoko's Ghana Premier League match against Nsoatreman FC on Sunday, February 2.

After the game, violence erupted at the Nana Koramansah II Park, and Pooley was fatally stabbed in what appears to have been a senseless act of aggression.

While the perpetrators have yet to be fully brought to justice, the Ghana Police Service has acted swiftly, making six arrests related to the incident.

Among the suspects arrested is the former Sunyani West MP, Hon. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, who is also the owner of Nsoatreman FC.

In addition to Baffour-Awuah, Elizabeth Ntiriwaa, known as Akosua Black Chinese, is also in police custody. Eyewitnesses have pointed to her as the alleged instigator of the violence that led to Pooley’s tragic demise.

Autopsy report on Nana Pooley’s death

As investigations continue, details from the autopsy report have emerged, shared by Kumasi-based sports journalist Awal Mohammed Hudu of Kessben Media.

Hudu disclosed chilling information about the manner in which Pooley met his end.

According to the autopsy, the weapon used in the stabbing was a 7.5cm long object.

Tragically, the cut to Pooley’s heart was found to be a staggering 1.6cm deep.

The loss of blood was catastrophic, with 1.5 litres of blood clotting within his body, leading to his untimely death.

Fans react to heartbreaking details from Pooley's autopsy report

In the wake of these revelations, fans of both Kotoko and rival clubs took to social media to express their outrage and demand justice.

On X (formerly Twitter), reactions poured in, showing a mix of disbelief and a call for accountability.

@InterBoyTM said:

"Whoever stabbed Pooley must be an expert assassin. The stabbing was executed in a tidy manner that the blood didn’t gush out but clotted within."

@itzquami, expressed his firm belief that justice must prevail:

"This guy deserves justice and nothing less than that."

@adjagbasco, a fan of Accra Hearts of Oak, declared:

"I’m a phobia fan but I love Pooley so much, he deserves justice."

The football community is united in grief, but also in the hope that Pooley’s death will serve as a catalyst for real change.

Pooley's wife and children break down in tears

The aftermath of this heartbreaking incident has been filled with immense sorrow, especially for Pooley's family.

One of the most emotional moments of the week was a video shared by YEN.com.gh, showing his wife, Yaa Gifty, and their children in deep mourning.

Kotoko to honour Pooley with important event

YEN.com.gh also reported that Asante Kotoko, the club dear to Pooley's heart, has scheduled a night vigil in his memory.

The event is set for Sunday, February 9, at 6:00 PM at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh