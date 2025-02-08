Ghana's Mohammed Kudus has been ranked as the third most effective dribbler across Europe's top five leagues

On top of the chart is Spain and Barcelona teen sensation Lamine Yamal with a staggering 73 successful take-on

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the list of the best five dribblers across the top five leagues in Europe

Dribbling is a skill that separates the exceptional from the average, a trait reserved for players who can change the course of a game with a single touch.

A recent ranking of Europe's best dribblers has placed Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus in an impressive third position, reaffirming his reputation as one of football’s most electrifying talents.

Mohammed Kudus took third spot in the latest rankings of the best dribblers in Europe's top five leagues. Photos by NurPhoto, Ryan Pierse and Jürgen Fromme - firo sportphoto.

Despite enduring a challenging 2024/25 campaign, where his output in front of goal has dipped, Kudus' ability to glide past defenders remains as sharp as ever.

According to Transfermarkt, the West Ham United playmaker has managed just three goals and two assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

However, his ball-carrying ability has kept him among the elite, making him Africa's best dribbler based on this ranking.

Ranking the best dribblers in Europe

Here’s a breakdown of the top five dribblers across Europe’s top five leagues, per data collated from Whoscored.com:

5. Nico Paz – Como (Serie A)

A rising star in Italy, Nico Paz has been a revelation since leaving Real Madrid for Como.

The 20-year-old has flourished in Serie A under Cesc Fàbregas, registering five goals and four assists in 21 matches.

His ability to weave through defences has made him a nightmare for opposition players, completing 45 successful dribbles—more than any other player in Italy’s top flight.

4. Farid El Melali – Angers (Ligue 1)

The oldest player on this list, Farid El Melali, continues to make his mark in Ligue 1 despite Angers struggling in the bottom half of the table.

At 27, the Algerian winger has been one of the standout performers in France’s top division, consistently troubling defenders with his agility and close control.

With 46 successful take-ons to his name, El Melali leads the dribbling charts in Ligue 1 and will be crucial in Angers’ fight to avoid relegation.

3. Mohammed Kudus – West Ham United (Premier League)

It is almost impossible to compile a dribbling ranking without mentioning Mohammed Kudus.

While his second season in England has been far from ideal, the Ghanaian playmaker remains a key figure in West Ham's attacking setup.

Despite his struggles in the final third, he has completed 50 successful dribbles, making him the most effective dribbler in the Premier League so far.

2. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens – Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga)

With 66 successful take-ons, Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens secures the second spot.

The 20-year-old winger has taken the Bundesliga by storm, showcasing blistering speed, remarkable footwork, and intelligent decision-making.

His ability to ghost past defenders with ease has made him a key asset for Dortmund, proving that he is ready to take on the responsibility of being a primary attacking outlet.

1. Lamine Yamal – FC Barcelona (La Liga)

Leading the charge is Barcelona’s teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal.

At just 17 years old, the young Spaniard has continued his meteoric rise, carrying over his dazzling form from last season.

Despite his age, Yamal plays with a composure that defies expectations, making him a crucial piece of Barcelona’s attacking puzzle.

With 73 successful take-ons, he not only tops La Liga’s dribbling charts but also leads all of Europe.

Seen by many as the heir to Lionel Messi’s throne, Yamal is proving that he has the talent to live up to the hype.

Kudus names his toughest defender

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus revealed the toughest defender he has ever faced.

Since his move to the Premier League, the 24-year-old has gone up against some of the best defenders in the world.

However, his exceptional technical ability allows him to excel in one-on-one battles, cementing his status as one of the league’s most exciting talents.

